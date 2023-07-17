Home » Von der Leyen calls on Lula to cooperate before the summit
Von der Leyen calls on Lula to cooperate before the summit

Von der Leyen calls on Lula to cooperate before the summit

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shortly before the start of a major summit meeting with the community of Latin American and Caribbean countries. One of the topics of the talks on Monday morning was the current blockade of the planned free trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur states of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Lula had recently described an additional declaration on topics such as climate, environment and human rights desired by EU states as “unacceptable”. The world‘s largest free trade area could be created via the EU-Mercosur agreement. It is intended to reduce tariffs and thus boost trade.

