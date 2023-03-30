30.03.2023

Ahead of his first official visit to Beijing next week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in Brussels that the EU does not want to decouple from China but needs to balance its relationship with China. She pointed out that China’s performance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has decisive significance for EU-China relations.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) This Thursday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen delivered a speech at a seminar organized by two think tanks, the Center for European Policy Studies and the Mercator China Institute, expounding on her vision for the future of EU-China relations. the opinion of.

“It’s clear that our relationship has become more distant and more difficult over the past few years,” she said. However, she added: “I don’t think decoupling from China is feasible nor is it in Europe’s interest.” She emphasized , “We don’t want to sever economic, social, political and scientific ties,” but instead focus on securing trade and investment ties that promote prosperity in China and the EU.

One of the most complex and important relationships in the world

Von der Leyen said that the relationship with China is one of “the most complex and important relationships in the world“, and how to deal with this issue will be decisive for our future economic prosperity and national security.

In her view, the EU-China relationship is currently very unbalanced and “increasingly affected by the distortions caused by the Chinese state capitalist system”, therefore, there is a need for economic de-risking, which “needs to be rebalanced on the basis of transparency, predictability and reciprocity these relationships”.

In order to achieve this goal, von der Leyen believes that the EU must make its economy stronger and more competitive, especially in the fields of health and clean technology; it must pass stricter investment rules in China to prevent the capital and expertise of European companies from Help “improve the military and intelligence capabilities of systemic competitors.” In addition, the EU should engage in closer consultations with partners outside the EU within the framework of the G7 and G20 to promote economic security and stability. She also pointed to climate protection and nature protection as positive examples of current cooperation between Brussels and Beijing.

China takes tougher stance to enforce its will on others

Von der Leyen praised China‘s success in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty over the past 50 years. She said that China plays an important role in the world political arena and has the ambition to become a world power. She also pointed out that China is now taking a tougher stance to enforce its will on other countries, and its human rights record shows that it has “increased repression internally and toughened externally”.

Tensions between the EU and Beijing have recently worsened significantly over a range of issues, including Taiwan, China‘s crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang, andEU seeks WTO ruling over China’s trade restrictions on member Lithuaniadispute.

Beijing’s performance in Ukraine conflict decisive for EU-China relations

Von der Leyen called on China to work for a “just peace” in Ukraine. She said Beijing’s performance in the conflict was decisive for its relationship with the EU. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has the responsibility to play a constructive role in promoting peace, she said. Russia’s armed forces must be withdrawn, Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be preserved, and “any peace plan that would actually consolidate Russia’s annexation (of Ukrainian territory) is not a viable path.” Here, she alludes to China‘s “concerns about a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis China‘s position” statement, which included a call for a “cease-fire, cessation of war and initiation of peace talks”. The U.S. has made clear that a ceasefire now will allow Russia to hold onto the Ukrainian territory it has seized and give its forces time to regroup.

(Reuters, AFP, DPA)

