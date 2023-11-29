Vooruit chooses Bruno Tobback as European party leader

© BELGIUM

Bruno Tobback will run Vooruit’s list in the European Parliament elections next year. The party announced this on Tuesday.

The Flemish Member of Parliament, and former party leader of the Flemish Socialists, takes first place ahead of current European Parliament Member Kathleen Van Brempt.

“The crises of recent years have shown how important a strong and social Europe is,” says Vooruit chairman Melissa Depraetere. “European solidarity and cooperation are essential to tackle the major challenges for our planet, but also for the security, prosperity and purchasing power of our people.”

Depraetere analyzes that “the keys for a climate policy that is at the same time ambitious and socially just” lie at the European level. “Bruno and Kathleen have been working on challenges surrounding climate, environment and energy throughout their careers. They form the right team to continue that work at the European level.”

Genk’s ships

Third place on Vooruit’s European list goes to Genk’s councilor for Work and Finance, Yilmaz Kurtal. “He sees first-hand how loopholes in European social legislation lead to social dumping and downward pressure on workers’ working conditions. We also want to use that local experience in Europe,” says Depraetere.

The first successor will be Gloria Ghéquière, who has been working behind the scenes at Vooruit for years, in recent years both in the European Parliament and in the cabinet of Federal Minister of Social Affairs and Health Frank Vandenbroucke.

