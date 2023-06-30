Home » Voracious fire left losses in a Codazzi business
News

Voracious fire left losses in a Codazzi business

by admin
Voracious fire left losses in a Codazzi business

Around six in the morning on Thursday, a fire broke out in a commercial premises in the municipality of CodazziCesar where significant material losses were recorded.

Read also: With a caravan of solidarity they received Laury Guzmán’s coffin in the Jagua de Ibirico

Apparently, a short circuit generated the conflagration that consumed a large part of the stationery products offered by the establishment located on 15th street with number 22-26 of the San José neighborhood.

There was loss of a fan, sale of varieties such as disposables, stationerytwo stands, school supplies, chairs, cigarettes, napkins”, reported Juan Villalobos, captain of the Codazzi Fire Department Volunteer Corps.

Do not stop reading: Murder of a young man in Valledupar would be for settling accounts

He further explained that to avoid similar types of emergencies in urban and rural cases, they have conducted training.

The water season is approaching, but the peasants are being trained on this whole subject because they have to change the mentality they have of burning and that lines of defense have to be made”, Villalobos pointed out.

See also  No more antennas in the Tutelary Hills of Cali

You may also like

Hundreds of traffic lights failed in Hamburg |...

40 thousand people a year go to the...

Strong tremor was felt in several regions of...

UN wants to clarify the fate of missing...

Bus accident in Istanbul on vehicle camera

Don Alphonso: The money isn’t gone, it’s just...

FIFA ranking: Togo jumps 7 places

Techniques to attract luck, do they really work?...

The “88th Strategy” summit forum was held in...

Chef released, ‘I had to pay, they wanted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy