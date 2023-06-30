Voracious fire left losses in a Codazzi business

Around six in the morning on Thursday, a fire broke out in a commercial premises in the municipality of CodazziCesar where significant material losses were recorded.

Apparently, a short circuit generated the conflagration that consumed a large part of the stationery products offered by the establishment located on 15th street with number 22-26 of the San José neighborhood.

“There was loss of a fan, sale of varieties such as disposables, stationerytwo stands, school supplies, chairs, cigarettes, napkins”, reported Juan Villalobos, captain of the Codazzi Fire Department Volunteer Corps.

He further explained that to avoid similar types of emergencies in urban and rural cases, they have conducted training.

“The water season is approaching, but the peasants are being trained on this whole subject because they have to change the mentality they have of burning and that lines of defense have to be made”, Villalobos pointed out.

