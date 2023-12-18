Voracious fire left million-dollar losses in a home

Around one in the afternoon this Sunday, in block 83 house 20 of the Garupal neighborhood of Valledupar, the flames alerted the community due to a strong fire that consumed a home. Many appliances and almost all the furniture were left in ashes by the conflagration, the causes of which are being investigated by fire authorities.

Wilden Daniel González, an official of the Valledupar Volunteer Fire Department, through a call from the emergency line from a resident of the sector, went with machine 14, when they arrived at the site of the accident, most of the things were burned. The flames were controlled by neighbors, since no one was in the house, because the resident was working in a clinic in this capital.

The officials stated that they did not know the causes of the fire that occurred in a second-floor apartment in the aforementioned neighborhood. However, the authorities are analyzing the videos from the security cameras and interviews with neighbors to investigate what caused the conflagration.

The incident left no victims, but it did leave million-dollar losses.

During the last few weeks, several homes have been consumed by calls for various reasons, including a little more than eight days ago, in the Villa Jaidith neighborhood of Valledupar, a 15-year-old minor lost his life when his residence caught fire, presumably due to the overheating of the Christmas lights that decorated a manger.

To avoid similar situations, the Valledupar Volunteer Fire Department makes the following recommendations:

-Turn off Christmas lights when you go to bed or leave your house.

-Have a multipurpose fire extinguisher in your home.

-Do not overload the sockets with several extension cords.

-When leaving home, lower the heels and turn off the gas.

-Do not use candles to illuminate saints.

-Know and share an evacuation route with your family.

-Have a meeting point in case of emergency.

-Put your door keys in a visible and safe place where you can find them quickly.

