VORÍ VORÍ IS THE SIXTH BEST SOUP IN THE WORLD « cde News



INTERNATIONAL (Special Envoy) The international guide that compiles popular recipes, TasteAtlas, positioned the Paraguayan vorí vorí as one of the 10 best soup dishes in the world.

TasteAtlas is a guide to traditional food that collects authentic recipes, reviews from food critics and research articles on ingredients and popular dishes, ranked vori vori as one of the most delicious dishes in the world in its latest update.

In their article called the 10 best-rated soups in the world, TasteAtlas ranked Paraguayan vorí vorí as sixth with a 4.7 out of five-star rating. On the same list, Sopa de Lima (Yukatán, Mexico) occupies fifth place. These are the only two platinums from Latin America that are in the selection.

“It is a hearty Paraguayan soup filled with meat (usually beef or chicken), fluffy meatballs consisting of cornmeal and cheese, and vegetables such as carrots, celery, and onions. The soup is traditionally seasoned with bay leaves, cloves and parsley, while saffron gives it a rich golden color.

Also, the site explains that this dish is especially popular during the cold winter months, although it is sometimes eaten during the summer as well.

The World Food Atlas, known as TasteAtlas, is prepared with the contribution of more than 50,000 cooking experts and integrates some 22,000 restaurants around the world. In addition, it includes more than 10,000 traditional dishes.

comment

comment