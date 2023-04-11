There is time until end of April to rate the videos of the project “Play Your Rights”selected among the 12 finalists of the award RAI CINEMA – Black Silk Tulipsa festival dedicated to social cinema, in the “digital series” category.

The project was coordinated by Cefa Onlus and funded by the Emilia-Romagna Region as part of the call for proposals on European Citizenship 2022. With the participation of boys and girls from Ferrara, Parma and Valsamoggia3 videos were produced on as many articles of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, selected because they are considered particularly representative. Thanks to the guidance of the director Renato Giugliano and starting from a shared script, the boys and girls embraced the camera and made the videos to promote and raise awareness among young people on the issue of rights and citizenship at European level.

The films were conceived and shot entirely by the young participants involved in the training activities, in collaboration with the director, who oversaw the training and directed the direction.

There’s time until April 30 to vote the video in the race; this first phase of voting, based on the selection of the public, will be followed by the evaluation by the jury, which will elect the winners.

