Home News Voter registration: 2nd extension of 10 days in operational area 3
News

Voter registration: 2nd extension of 10 days in operational area 3

by admin
Voter registration: 2nd extension of 10 days in operational area 3

APPRECIATE”/>

The CENI granted, Friday, March 31, a second extension of 10 days, from April 2 to 11, the enrollment operation in operational area 3.

In a press release received by Radio Okapi, the electoral center attributed this extension to the influx of applicants to the registration centers, on the eve of the closing of these operations (April 1).

According to the same document, the CENI also wanted to allow the Congolese of this corner of the country, fulfilling the required conditions to obtain the voter’s card and to appear on the electoral list.

This extension concerns the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Haut-Uele, Ituri, Maniema, Tshopo as well as two countries: Canada and the USA.

To this end, the Electoral Center has warned that there will not be a third extension.

This is how it invited the latecomers of operational area 3 to seize this opportunity offered to them and to go massively to the registration centers to enlist.

However, some observers believe that the 10-day period is very short to enroll thousands of applicants in North Kivu in particular.

The CENI speaks of more than 70% of the populations already enrolled in the 3 cities and 4 territories of the province of North Kivu, except for the territories of Rutshuru and Masisi where the operations have never been launched.

This is because of the occupation by the M23 rebels and their Rwandan allies of certain entities in these two territories.

The first 15-day extension expired this Saturday, April 1, as hundreds of claimants are seen queuing across the province of North Kivu.

You may also like

Military located a young man with rifles, pistols,...

House by prison for former mayor of Alto...

Auerbach in Vogtland celebrates “Bridge Day” for cyclists

Gwyneth Paltrow wins civil lawsuit for ski accident

The annoyance of Ricardo Montaner after filtering the...

60 meter high chimney in Bochum blown up...

Tourism sector has everything ready for the next...

Friends or enemies – The Journal

Overview of German bunkers ready – will it...

LG Brings New Level of Consumer Convenience with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy