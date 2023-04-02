APPRECIATE”/>

The CENI granted, Friday, March 31, a second extension of 10 days, from April 2 to 11, the enrollment operation in operational area 3.

In a press release received by Radio Okapi, the electoral center attributed this extension to the influx of applicants to the registration centers, on the eve of the closing of these operations (April 1).

According to the same document, the CENI also wanted to allow the Congolese of this corner of the country, fulfilling the required conditions to obtain the voter’s card and to appear on the electoral list.

This extension concerns the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Haut-Uele, Ituri, Maniema, Tshopo as well as two countries: Canada and the USA.

To this end, the Electoral Center has warned that there will not be a third extension.

This is how it invited the latecomers of operational area 3 to seize this opportunity offered to them and to go massively to the registration centers to enlist.

However, some observers believe that the 10-day period is very short to enroll thousands of applicants in North Kivu in particular.

The CENI speaks of more than 70% of the populations already enrolled in the 3 cities and 4 territories of the province of North Kivu, except for the territories of Rutshuru and Masisi where the operations have never been launched.

This is because of the occupation by the M23 rebels and their Rwandan allies of certain entities in these two territories.

The first 15-day extension expired this Saturday, April 1, as hundreds of claimants are seen queuing across the province of North Kivu.