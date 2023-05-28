Voters in Sweden celebrate Erdogan’s victory

The success of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the second round of the Presidential Election was celebrated with enthusiasm in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

Many Turkish citizens who took to the streets in Fittja, Alby, Rinkbey and Handen districts raised Turkish flags and chanted slogans supporting Erdoğan.

Citizens toured in convoys by honking their cars in the streets.

Afterwards, the citizens gathered in front of the Stockholm Embassy of Turkey and celebrated by dancing the halay and shouting slogans.

Meanwhile, it was observed that the Stockholm police increased security measures in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. (AA)