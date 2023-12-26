Home » Voting places for Salvadorans announced in Virginia
Voting places for Salvadorans announced in Virginia

Voting places for Salvadorans announced in Virginia

Political class

Dic 24, 2023, 14:24 pm

The Salvadoran Government shared the voting centers in Virginia on networks, within the framework of the fact that Salvadorans abroad will be able to vote for the first time for the 2024 elections.

“Is Virginia ready to make history #FirstTime with overseas voting? If you have a DUI with an address in El Salvador or a passport, you will vote on February 4 in the following places,” declared the ambassador of El Salvador to the United States, Milena Mayorga.

The Government of President Nayib Bukele has worked jointly to settle the debt inherited by previous administrations with the Salvadoran diaspora, managing to guarantee the participation of Salvadorans living abroad fully for the first time for the 2024 general elections.

