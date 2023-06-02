Voting posts will be enabled for citizen registrations

In the most recent Electoral Monitoring Committee (eighth by more), which was held at the facilities of the Mayor’s Office of Pereira, the advances regarding the electoral calendar were announced and the different actors in the electoral process were reminded of the aspects that must continue to be taken into account for an adequate development of the electoral elections.

The constraint on the voter, the transhumance and the free development of the political exercise for the different political pre-candidates, continue to be the focus of attention for all those who intervene there, since five months after the electoral elections these scourges must be reduced, in order to guarantee citizens adequate participation in the democratic day, in a free and calm manner.

The Secretary of Government of Pereira, Karen Zape, mentioned that the Committee has been checking and following up on the issue of extemporaneous political publicity, “there will be economic sanctions that will be imposed on the candidate through the National Electoral Council under its regulation and before the territorial entity through the police inspection”, pointed out the official.

Regarding the security factor, he mentioned that fortunately there is the Army, the Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and all the security agencies committed to the security of the process.

From July 5 to 13, the registration of citizens will take place so that they can exercise their right to vote at the different polling stations in the department.