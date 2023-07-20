Voting Rights Organization Files Lawsuit Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Over Allegations of Intimidation and Violations of Amendment 4

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Faces Lawsuit Alleging Voter Intimidation Tactics

MIAMI – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now embroiled in a fresh controversy as a voting rights organization files a lawsuit in federal court. The lawsuit accuses DeSantis’ government of utilizing “election police” and other intimidation tactics against citizens with criminal records. The lawsuit also targets members of his administration and dozens of Florida election officials, who allegedly failed to comply with the requirements set forth in the 2018 Amendment 4 to the state constitution. This amendment aimed to restore the voting rights of certain convicted felons in the state.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in Miami, claims that the governor’s administration has made voting a complicated and risky process for those affected by Amendment 4. The established “election police” unit, formed in 2022, has been accused of discriminatory prosecution against individuals impacted by the amendment.

One of the key points highlighted in the lawsuit is the absence of a reliable database that allows individuals with convictions to determine their eligibility status to vote. This lack of clarity is deemed unconstitutional by the plaintiffs. They argue that this confusion has further obstructed the process for eligible voters, particularly in verifying outstanding legal financial obligations, such as fines and restitution, that must be paid before voting rights can be restored.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, an organization that actively supported the passage of Amendment 4, has filed the lawsuit in conjunction with four individuals who claim to have been adversely affected by the actions of Governor DeSantis’ administration. Referring to the bureaucratic process involved in regaining voting rights, the group labeled it “an embarrassment.”

One of the additional plaintiffs, Rhoshanda Bryant-Jones, abstained from voting in 2022 after witnessing the arrest of several felons who had voted in the 2020 election, believing they were following the law. Although Bryant-Jones became eligible to vote again in 2020 and did vote in that election, she expressed feeling intimidated by the actions of the DeSantis administration.

This lawsuit comes on the heels of Florida lawmakers passing a bill clarifying that individuals with criminal records must address court-ordered financial obligations, such as fines and restitution, before their voting rights can be restored. Advocates argue that this requirement has only further complicated the already burdensome process for eligible voters.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for the voting rights of individuals with criminal records in Florida, as well as shed light on allegations of voter intimidation by the government. As the case unfolds in federal court, all eyes will be on Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida administration’s actions surrounding voter rights and their adherence to the state constitution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

