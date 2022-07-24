Nobody wanted it, but in the end it will go to the vote with the Rosatellum. The belief that the electoral law had to be changed was quite widespread in the various political camps. There is still the memory of 2018, of those long 80 days necessary to give birth to a majority, because the polls did not deliver a clear victory to anyone. The yellow-green government was born, the result of an agreement between Lega and Cinque Stelle, which had to resort to a written contract: more than a programmatic document, a real ‘notarial deed’ indicating the precise commitments signed by the parties. Without considering that the legislature ended with an early vote after two other governments supported by two different majorities.

The precipitous fall of the Draghi executive put an end to the initiatives to modify the electoral law. There is also a proportional proposal in committee. But it has been standing still for months and, in truth, it did not seem to be heading for sure success. The Rosatellum therefore remains: 3/8 of the seats in the Chamber and Senate assigned to single-member constituencies and the rest with the proportional method. The political weight of the law is shifted above all to the majority. With the cut of the parliamentarians, the law provides that 147 of the 400 seats in the Chamber and 74 of the 200 in the Senate are assigned in the uninominal. In those, therefore, whoever takes one more vote wins. For this there is an obligation – or at least a strong push – to alliances, in light of the reasoning that the larger the coalition, the greater the chance of winning the seat. Different speech is for the remaining proportional share, where each force will weigh its consent.

As for the portion of the seats that will be assigned with the uninominal, according to some projections preceding the tear of Lega, Fi and M5s from the Draghi government, the center-right would have been clearly favored: with 45% of the votes, it would have reached between the 62 and 66% of the seats. It is also in this perspective that Enrico Letta’s strategy of creating a wide field was included, which would hold together as many forces as possible among those opposing the alliance between Matteo Salvini, Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi. The Democratic Party aimed at a pact that would go from the former Leu to Renzi and Calenda.

The fall of the government called everything into question. In any case, the center-right seems to be heading towards a united race. The dispute, if anything, is about who would lead the government after the victory, but it is a question that has nothing to do with this electoral law. The center-left is trying to recompose new alliances: the rift between the Pd and M5s appears to be irremediable. And the center forces seem oriented to wanting to go it alone. But the games are still to be done. There is time until mid-August, when the symbols must be presented. And the folds of the law always offer some way out.