Food stamps, last act. From 26 September to 31 October, Belluno families in economic difficulty will be able to receive up to 500 euros (based on the Isee situation and other specific parameters) in shopping vouchers to be spent on the affiliated activities within the solidali.welfarex platform. There are 14,300 euros available, residual of the fund that was allocated at the end of November 2020 by the Ministry of the Interior.

Those were the hardest times of the Covid pandemic, in the spring many businesses had been closed due to lockdown and even the autumn continued under the banner of restrictions. Many families found it impossible to put together lunch and dinner and the state allocated resources to the municipalities for food solidarity vouchers. Palazzo Rosso received almost 190 thousand euros and with the four public notices published in 2021 it spent 143,670. The remaining amount is now being made available to help families and people in need.

The measure will be managed by the Social Policies area of ​​the Municipality and the vouchers will always be disbursed through the solidali.welfarex platform, which was used in a positive way in the first calls. Eligible families can apply online, through the link published on the Municipality website (www.comune.belluno.it) from 26 September to 31 October, and in any case until all available funds are used up.

To apply, you must be a resident of the municipality of Belluno or have a valid residence permit (for non-EU citizens). Only one application per family unit will be allowed.

The following must be attached to the application: copy of the applicant’s identity card; valid residence permit for non-EU citizens; certification from one’s bank or post office of the balance as at 30 June 2022 of current accounts, credit cards, prepaid cards, savings books, securities of the applicant or of the members of the family unit; list of current account transactions, passbooks and cards from 1 April to 30 June 2022; lease; certifications relating to first home mortgages, loans for basic needs, salary and / or caregiver fees, maintenance checks, relating to the period 1 April – 30 June 2022.

The scores are established on the basis of the economic situation of the family, the members of the family unit, the fixed expenses incurred, the Isee bands. The minimum contribution payable is 100 euros, the maximum is 500.

The voucher can be spent in the affiliated businesses (the list is on the platform) to purchase food, basic necessities, medicines and baby items. The voucher cannot in any case be converted into cash.