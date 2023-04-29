Vox Party calls to protest Petro’s visit to Spain

THE PARTY Vox has called on its supporters to go to the vicinity of Congress next Wednesday to protest against the visit to Spain of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who plans to speak that day before deputies in a special session.

From the party led by Santiago Abascal, they had already advanced their plan to any act that is offered to Petro, describing him as a “narco-communist” and “liberticide” and refusing to participate in the acts that the Colombian president will carry out on his state visit to Spain.

“We encourage our supporters, especially Hispanic Americans, to join this call for a protest from Foro Madrid” ‒an initiative of the Vox foundation, Disenso‒ “in front of the Congress of Deputies” on May 3 at 10:30 a.m. “during the visit of the narco-communist Petro,” Vox published yesterday on Twitter.

And they accompany the call together with a poster with the face of the Colombian president in which you can read: “Wanted for crimes against democracy.”

Vox maintains that Petro and other South American leaders such as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Evo Morales (Bolivia) or Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela) are developing a “strategy” that seeks to “extend ruin, misery, collectivization and end freedom and wealth of the countries on both sides of the Atlantic” and his mandate is “an obstacle to freedom and the development of Human Rights in the sister countries of Latin America”.

parliamentary offensive

Along with this, those of Abascal have registered a series of parliamentary initiatives deepening their rejection of Petro’s visit and urging the government of the socialist Pedro Sánchez to justify the granting of the Collar of the Order of Isabel la Católica.

Vox recalls that the Order of Isabel la Católica was created in 1815 by Fernando VII with the aim of “rewarding those extraordinary behaviors of a civil nature carried out by Spanish and foreign people that benefit the Nation, or that contribute in a relevant way to favor the relations of friendship and cooperation of the Spanish Nation with the rest of the international community”.

And he asks the Government what “extraordinary behaviors” Petro has carried out to deserve the Collar of the Order, and remembers that he was a member of the M-19 group. “In addition, Petro’s closeness to drug trafficking has been evidenced by her proposals to legalize drugs and her good relationship with the armed organization to which she collaborated with global traffickers,” Vox deepens.

With this, the party wants Congress to express its rejection of the Colombian president’s visit to Parliament and ask the Executive to take measures “to prevent the Iberospheric nations from going backwards in the regime of freedoms.”

Wednesday session

The president of the Congress, Meritxell Batet, and the president of the Senate, Ander Gil, will be in charge of receiving Petro, who will arrive at Carrera de San Jerónimo, in front of the main entrance of the Palace, at 12 noon next Wednesday.

Next, the two presidents and the Colombian head of state will listen to the national anthems of both countries, performed by the Music Band of the National Police Corps in the Floridablanca Patio of the parliamentary headquarters.

Preceded by the maceros, they will then enter the Palace and go to the Salón de Pasos Perdidos. There Batet and Gil will present the vice-presidents and secretaries of the Bureau of their respective chambers and the spokespersons of the parliamentary groups. In the same room, the presidents of Congress and the Senate will impose the medals of the respective chambers on Petro, which he will then sign in the Book of Honor.

The central act of the visit will take place in the Chamber, where Batet will open the session by saying a few words of welcome to the President of Colombia, who will take the floor to offer a speech to the deputies and senators present. Once he has finished his speech, Batet will close the session and, together with Gil, they will accompany the presidential delegation back to the courtyard to say goodbye to the president.

The Vox spokesman in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, advanced last Tuesday that his party will not participate in any act offered to the Colombian president, who will be in Spain until Thursday of next week.

They were going to make the same ‘plant’ this week to the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio ‘Lula’ Da Silva, but finally the visit made by the South American president did not include any act in the Cortes.

On the other hand, the Governing Council of the University of Salamanca (USAL) approved the granting of the medal of the academic institution, the highest award that the entity grants to people and institutions, to President Petro, who studied at the Salamanca Study, in an act that will take place on May 5. / Summary Europa Press.