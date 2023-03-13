Art, Language and Constitution

Alejandro Valencia is a Pereiran and plastic artist, graduated from the New World School of the Arts at Miami Dade College, lived in the United States for 17 years and returned in 2018, and in the first exhibition of the year 2023 of ‘Corto Circuito’ presents at the Yves Klein room of the Alliance Française, the work ‘Vox Populi’. He considers himself a walker and to give life to his work he used to walk the streets to document the graffiti in the public space and that unlike the graffiti of the West, the graffiti of South America tend to have social, political content, proclamations, complaints and disagreements. Anonymous voices that at the same time become a public voice.

There are around 400 images that he has managed to collect from Pereira, Armenia, Manizales, Putumayo and large cities in the country that are involved in the project. Part of the idea of ​​documenting graffiti focuses on the importance of language as an element of transformation. “When there are paradigmatic changes, the first thing that begins to change is the language, because it is transformed in the way we speak to each other. As an example, using inclusive language reflects a change in the thinking of society,” said Alejandro Valencia. , exhibiting artist.

The idea revolves around the fact that language itself gives the urgency that society is changing, the exhibition is related to democratic and social processes, which is why some of the pieces in the exhibition were built taking articles from the Constitution of 1991, which is a symbol that marks a before and after towards the new constitution that is given through a dialogue between many people who manifest themselves in that magna carta, articles from title 1 and title 2 were used, in the work also a play on words between construction and constitution is used to represent the semantic relationship that exists between them.

In this case it is a module that refers to a voting module with the difference that it is made with wood from popular neighborhoods in Manizales so that the material already carries a symbolic charge, in addition the design of the structure allows the interaction between participants; Within the module divided into 12 cubicles are objects, sculptures, graphic pieces of the main artist, but also guest artists such as José Luis Díaz who lives in Bogotá and has research on the archive and the document, and the contemporary imaginary of the country. , Santiago Escobar Jaramillo, photographer, is another guest artist who participates in the work with the book ‘White Elephant’ and contains the results of an investigation regarding corruption in La Guajira.

Thus, the work fulfills the objective of its name because it summons other voices to participate through it; communication, conversation and participation have to do with the bridges that exist, among others, with a popular community consensus.

Upon entering the Alliance at the door of the newspaper library, you will come across a table made of wood from houses destroyed in humble neighborhoods, where you can appreciate specific texts that refer to demonstrations against the status quo.

Among the sub-pieces of the work, you can see Polaroid photographs, a scale model of the module with the difference that it contains a plasticine ball alluding to the malleability of matter, a book containing around 100 photographs of graffiti of city ​​and its front and back covers are made of cement from the sidewalk as a reference to walking the words and keeping moving to live, the first photograph was taken in 2007 on a visit to Salento, Quindío. In the water tank of the main viewpoint, Alejandro found a message that said “Revolution is not terrorism.” This message caused him such curiosity that he began to answer that because it is difficult to express publicly, for fear of exposing his life, people dare to write it in one place, other events such as the unemployment of the year 2019 were also recorded and recapitulated in this piece that becomes a historical archive.

Among the themes that can be evidenced in this work are the messages against the repression of the State, public policies, complaints against the murder of social leaders, the tax reform of the year 2021, women’s rights, complaints of femicides and many other messages that together create a joint reading.

A LIVING WORK

A small living urn built from Boyacá soil and which also has grass seeds planted that must be watered for them to grow, as an allusion to the living vote.

José Luis Díaz, is one of the guests with the work of the year 2022 ‘The great times are yet to come’ which was presented at the art gallery ‘Espacio El Dorado’ in Bogotá, the project brings together a large number of files, pamphlets and political advertising of the elections, from the year 1954 of Rojas Pinilla to the time of Iván Duque. The work ‘Vox populi’ was invited to include a piece of his work and the selected one was a portrait of former president César Gaviria, who was the president who signed the 1991 constitution, thus creating a direct dialogue with the constitution and the public participation.

The work will be open until April 5 and you can enjoy it on Mondays from 03:00 pm to 7:00 pm and from Tuesday to Friday from 9:00 am to 12 noon and from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the headquarters of the French Alliance of Pereira.