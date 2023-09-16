Vuelta a España: Poels wins stage and Kuss secures title

The American Sepp Kuss became the virtual winner of the Vuelta a España this Saturday, despite entering more than 10 minutes behind the winner of the 21st and penultimate stage, Wout Poels.

Poels won at the end of a long 208 km stage, ahead of the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who came second, and the young Spaniard Pelayo Sánchez.

The day did not bring any change in the general classification, led by Kuss, who, barring a catastrophe, will climb to the top of the podium on Sunday in Madrid after the last stage.

The first American to win a Grand Tour in ten years should be accompanied by his Jumbo-Visma teammates, Jonas Vingegaard, second overall at 17 seconds, and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, third at 1 minute and 8 seconds.

The three cyclists entered the Guadarrama finish line together and embraced, in an image that illustrates a historic triplet of victories for the Dutch team in Giro, Tour and Vuelta this year.

On Sunday the 21st and final stage of the Spanish round will take place, 101 km, between the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela on the outskirts of Madrid and the center of the Spanish capital, usually converted into a parade for the winner and last prize for the sprinters.

