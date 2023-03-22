Home News VW boss demands industrial electricity price below seven cents
VW boss demands industrial electricity price below seven cents

According to Volkswagen boss Oliver Blume, industry in Germany needs much lower electricity prices. The price for industrial electricity must remain stable below seven cents per kilowatt hour so that Volkswagen can remain competitive, Blume explained in an interview with “Manager Magazin” published on Wednesday. “But that is ultimately the primacy of politics,” he added. The German government intends to present a concept for competitive industrial electricity prices soon.

Since the sharp rise in energy prices as a result of the Ukraine war, trade unions and companies have been warning of companies moving to cheaper locations and job losses. Companies in Germany pay less for electricity than private households for large purchase quantities: According to the German Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries, companies paid 13.3 cents at the beginning of the year and consumers around 48 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

