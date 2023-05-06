W Concept, Nike and Fashion Curation Contents

▲ W Concept’s ‘Nike: Balance between exercise and life’ exhibition. (Photo courtesy of W Concept)

Fashion platform W Concept presents fashion curation content in collaboration with global brand Nike. It is a strategy to target female customers in their 20s and 30s through styling that emphasizes the fact that Nike sportswear can be used in both exercise and daily life.

According to W Concept on the 7th, ‘Nike: Balance between exercise and life’ will be held for a month until the 31st, and a Nike fashion pictorial will be presented.

The key to this exhibition is styling content that matches 20 types of products, including sportswear launched by Nike for the summer season, with W Concept brand products. The W Concept content editor personally selected jackets and skirts that go well with Nike sports bras, shorts, and wind jumpers, and brands such as The Open Product, Façade Pattern, FRRW, Youz, and Magic Sherwood participated.

W Concept is introducing Nike (23 SS) apparel products at a 10% discount to commemorate the opening of the ‘Nike: Balance between exercise and life’ exhibition. In addition, until the 8th of next month, the ‘Nike by IFC’ store located in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul will hold a temporary exhibition of W Concept curation products. The outfits shown in the pictorial can be seen at the Nike store, and exhibition products can be purchased through the QR code provided in the store.

Kwon Ji-won, head of the content marketing team at W Concept, said, “As the number of customers who enjoy wearing sportswear in everyday life increases, we wanted to show that it can be matched with jackets or skirts.”