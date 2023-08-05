Wacken Blog: Last Concerts at the Metal Festival | > – News – Schleswig-Holstein

Status: 08/05/2023 09:10 a.m

Last day at the Wacken Music Festival in Schleswig-Holstein: Around 61,000 metal fans are looking forward to bands, party and a good atmosphere today. Around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, the speakers on the stages are supposed to be silent.

Iron Maiden: “What a fucking night to end this”

Many metal fans had their musical highlight last night. Tens of thousands celebrated the British band Iron Maiden. For the group, this was the end of their European tour, said frontman Bruce Dickinson, and yelled at the crowd: “What a fucking night to end this.” (“What a great night to end.”)

The last Wacken Open Air day begins. Among others, Saltatio Mortis, Heaven Shall Burn and Two Steps From Hell want to perform today. At 2 a.m. on Sunday it should be over. Sunday is the day of departure.

After the US band Megadeth, the British group Iron Maiden is now playing around their frontman Bruce Dickinson. The live blog team wishes you a lot of fun – we’ll get back to you tomorrow morning.

Day three recap

There is dancing, singing, drinking, bawling and enjoying the sun: here are some video impressions from day three.

VIDEO: The third day: Wacken impressions in the video (1 min)

Good weather, good mood

With much better weather than the previous days, the metal fans could enjoy the sun next to the bands. We have summarized some impressions of the day in a picture gallery.

Surfing with the Donots

The Wacken sun is laughing and for a change there is a good portion of punk rock between all the metal. The Donots are proving to be an absolute win for the W:O:A. You can also do a round of crowd surfing.

Futuristic disguises are part of it

Creepy, futuristic and medieval costumes are part of Wacken Open Air. “You kind of slip into a role. I always say: I’m a lot cheekier here than I usually am,” explains festival visitor Linda, who is a cutting machine operator in real life. And metal fan Oliver adds: “You have people of all stripes here. People who come here to party and drink. People who come here to see as many bands as possible.” – And also a lot of people walking across the site in fancy and elaborate disguises.

VIDEO: Wacken Open Air: Vikings and futuristic disguises (2 min)

Long line in front of the beer carousel

These metal fans are not only enthusiastic cup collectors (no deposit required), but also motivate other guests to drink up with what is probably the longest plastic queue of the festival on the main street in Wacken. This is obviously promotional.

Hearty contrast program on Wacken’s main street

If you need a metal break, you can regain your strength with brass band music and a seat on the beer bench on the main street in Wacken. The Hanerau-Hademarschen fire brigade music train is celebrated here just as much as the big stars of the metal scene a few hundred meters away.

VIDEO: Brass band at Wacken Open Air (1 min)

“Too much beer, too many moshpits”

If you mosh, you can also take a rest. These two metal fans treat themselves to a break in front of the Louder Stage: “Too much beer, too many mosh pits. We also have a lot planned,” Max Gräser (front) tells us. One of their highlights so far: the German symphonic metal band Beyond the Black.

There is no longer any sign of the admission stop

On this sunny, third day of the festival, there is already plenty going on in front of the small stages in the afternoon – such as the concert by the German thrash metal band Dust Bolt on the WET Stage. The fact that instead of the originally expected 85,000 visitors, according to the organizer, there are only 61,000 metal fans, is not noticeable. Incidentally, nine stages are used at the W:O:A, all of which were set up within seven days.

Fixed stand on the Holy Ground

Where yesterday concert-goers were ankle-deep in mud at shows by Kreator or Hammerfall, today’s metalheads will mostly find solid ground in the early afternoon. Good omens for Iron Maiden’s headlining performance tonight. The festival day started on the main stages with the Swedish-Danish melodic death metal band Amaranthe.

Unusual case of administrative assistance with heavy pioneer equipment

The Bundeswehr’s relief operation in the so-called infield was a “pretty cool mission” for the soldiers. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense said in Berlin today. The “construction professionals” of the Bundeswehr had laid a 150 meter long collapsible road on the extremely muddy festival site at short notice. However, the question of payment has not yet been decided. She said it would be checked whether an invoice would be sent to the municipality for this assignment.

Knee-deep in the mud – the Bundeswehr is on the spot

Stuck cars and fans, wild mud dances in front of the festival stage and muddy beer cans – the weather over the past few days has turned the paths on the festival grounds into mud in many places. Some metal fans stand knee-deep in the mud, which looks like a mass of mashed potatoes and wallpaper paste. Some only manage the next meter with the help of the Bundeswehr and a groundbreaking ceremony – as can be seen in the TikTok video by the user “Stng_”.

Organizer: More than 60,000 fans at the metal festival

There are more metalheads partying at the W:O:A than previously known. About 61,000 people are on the site, said festival co-founder Thomas Jensen on Friday of the German Press Agency. The police had previously reported an estimated 50,000 people on Thursday.

Festival co-founder Jensen: W:O:A was about to be cancelled

The festival, which started under chaotic conditions due to a lot of rain and mud, was on the verge of cancellation, according to festival co-founder Thomas Jensen. “But at the time the admission was stopped, there were already over 40,000 guests on the camping ground and an estimated 20,000 more in the surrounding area on the streets, camping privately or standing on the side of the road in the constant rain, so that a cancellation with the departure of these guests, in close coordination with the authorities, was not an option in the end,” Jensen told the German Press Agency.

So far quiet days in the “Wacken-Klinik”

Despite the state of emergency during the journey and a muddy festival site, the German Red Cross speaks of a “quiet festival” from the point of view of paramedics. “Only getting around was quite difficult for my colleagues, at least until noon yesterday, especially if they were traveling with loungers. But it’s getting better now,” says DRK spokesman Jürgen Schumacher. Many people would come with smaller trivial cases. Because of the soft ground, there are still a few twisted feet and cuts from barefoot runners. The so-called “Wacken-Klinik”, i.e. the DRK tent on the festival site, offers 23 beds, five intensive care beds, an “alcohol ambulance” for up to 15 drunk people and also 15 places for patients who can also be treated sitting. There are 540 volunteers on site for the DRK, and the local association in Kaltenkirchen organizes the Wacken operation. The DRK expects around 3,000 treatments by the end of the festival.

Sleeping in the front yard? Not a good idea

Shortly after midnight, a woman from the community of Holstennidorf, around three kilometers from the Wacken Festival infield, asked the police for help because a drunk person had lain down to sleep in her front yard on the main street. The man woke up with great difficulty and was taken into police custody to sober up.

Quiet night: police and metal fans “relaxed”

The police describe the current situation at the festival as “absolutely relaxed”. There were no major incidents during the night, said a police spokeswoman in the morning.

Numerous highlights on the Faster and Harder stage

Today there are two musical highlights. Tonight, first the US band Megadeth and shortly afterwards the British group Iron Maiden want to heat up the tens of thousands of metalheads on the two main stages. Megadeth will start at 7:15 p.m. on the Faster stage. Iron Maiden with their frontman Bruce Dickinson will play on the Harder stage from 9 p.m. Lord Of The Lost will also play there from 12.45 a.m. and form the conclusion.

Halftime at the W:O:A – and the weather is playing along?

Good morning metal fans! A new day at the festival starts. After a lot of rain, the weather forecast is a little more positive: “The cloud gaps are getting bigger and a handful of hours of sunshine are expected,” said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service.

