Wage dispute at HTM Peenemünde: Ver.di accuses the country of deception | > – News

As of: 07/13/2023 4:11 p.m

The dispute between the state and the Verdi trade union over payment at the state-owned Historical-Technical Museum (HTM) in Peenemünde escalated. Ver.di accuses the red-red state government of trickery and deception. The reason for this is the cancellation of collective bargaining.

After months of tugging, the union is running out of patience. The situation is “no longer acceptable”. One was appalled by the behavior of the red-red state government, according to department head Jochen Penke. The country continues to refuse to enter into collective bargaining and is leaving the current 23 employees out in the rain. According to ver.di, however, only a collective agreement ensures good wages and working conditions as in the public sector.

Further information

But no solution: Why does the state not want a collective agreement for the Historical-Technical Museum Peenemünde? more

CDU: Land only offers a slimmed-down version

The responsible Minister of Science, Bettina Martin (SPD), stated again during question time in the state parliament that the state was ready to conclude a company agreement – on September 1st, this would guarantee wages in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, as in the public sector, according to the social democrat.

Martin avoided inquiries from the CDU MP Katy Hoffmeister about another collective agreement. In a press release, Hoffmeister criticized the fact that the Red-Red government was stopping the economy from paying employees according to collective bargaining agreements. The state itself only offers its own employees in Peenemünde a slimmed-down version – for example without an additional pension. That is incomprehensible.

Green reminds red-red coalition of “own claims”

The deputy leader of the Greens, Anne Shepley, had already reminded the red-red coalition of their own claims on Tuesday. In the debate on solidarity in society, Shepley asked rhetorically: “Do you think it contributes to social cohesion if the red-red repeatedly advocates strong collective bargaining and if the people of Peenemünde are still denied a full collective bargaining agreement?” The SPD and the left should ask themselves this question, according to Shepley.

SPD and left disagree?

In the coalition, the SPD and the left are apparently not pulling together on the issue. The left faction had declared a week ago that the government alliance was about more collective agreements. Wherever the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has shares in companies, it must set a good example, according to labor market policy spokesman Henning Foerster. A collective agreement must therefore be concluded with Verdi in Peenemünde. The left announced that this would be discussed with the SPD in a timely manner. Apparently there is still a need for discussion.

Martin and Geue reject allegations

Martin and Finance Minister Heiko Geue (SPD), who is responsible for state holdings, meanwhile rejected the union’s allegations as “false”. With the guarantee of wages in line with collective agreements, the coalition agreement’s demand for wages in line with collective agreements is met. The desired company agreement also ensures that the employees “automatically” benefit from negotiated wage increases in the public sector, said the SPD department heads in a joint statement.

Ver.di: Tariff-based payment is not a collective agreement

Ver.di did not leave this attack uncommented. “The state government continues to err,” Penke wrote in a recent statement. A fair payment is not a collective agreement that regulates such “little things” as working hours, bonuses and pensions. The aim must be that the employees of the HTM Peenemünde come under the protection of a collective agreement. The state government must break its blockade.

Minister Martin otherwise avoids the topic: on her “summer trip”, which starts next Monday, a number of appointments are planned between Pasewalk and Kuehlungsborn. Peenemünde is not a travel destination for the minister.

Further information

The conflict over better pay at the state-owned Historical Technical Museum in Peenemünde has been smoldering for months. more

Minister of Science Martin promised the employees fair wages. However, the Verdi union criticizes the country. more

This topic in the program:

North Magazine | 07/13/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

