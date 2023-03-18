news-content”>

Left-wing member of the Bundestag Sahra Wagenknecht wants to decide in the course of the year whether to found a new party. The decision will be made “within the next three quarters of a year,” she told the news portal “ZDFheute.de”. “By the end of the year it must be clear what will happen next.”

The founding of a party depends on “conditions, including those of a legal nature,” Wagenknecht explained. “You have to build structures. The expectation that one could – even if one had decided – just launch a party like this, from one week to the next, that would be doomed to failure.”

Wagenknecht said that their weighing process also includes the question of their health. “As a one-woman show, I can’t do that.”

When asked why she hadn’t left her previous party long ago, Wagenknecht told the portal: “On the one hand, there are many members who think like I do and to whom I still feel connected.” On the other hand, “the existence of the parliamentary group a great good to endanger them unnecessarily would be irresponsible.”

Wagenknecht again criticized the left tip. This is pursuing “a course that has hardly anything to do with my idea of ​​sensible left-wing politics”.

The former leader of the left-wing faction declared in early March that she would no longer be running for the party in the Bundestag in the next election. Wagenknecht has been playing with the option of founding a new party for some time. On the left, she has both passionate supporters and harsh critics. The background is above all their attitude to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. (afp)