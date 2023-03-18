Home News Wagenknecht wants to decide by the end of the year whether the party can be re-established
News

Wagenknecht wants to decide by the end of the year whether the party can be re-established

by admin
Wagenknecht wants to decide by the end of the year whether the party can be re-established

Sarah WagenknechtPhoto: via dts news agency

news-content”>

Left-wing member of the Bundestag Sahra Wagenknecht wants to decide in the course of the year whether to found a new party. The decision will be made “within the next three quarters of a year,” she told the news portal “ZDFheute.de”. “By the end of the year it must be clear what will happen next.”

The founding of a party depends on “conditions, including those of a legal nature,” Wagenknecht explained. “You have to build structures. The expectation that one could – even if one had decided – just launch a party like this, from one week to the next, that would be doomed to failure.”

Wagenknecht said that their weighing process also includes the question of their health. “As a one-woman show, I can’t do that.”

When asked why she hadn’t left her previous party long ago, Wagenknecht told the portal: “On the one hand, there are many members who think like I do and to whom I still feel connected.” On the other hand, “the existence of the parliamentary group a great good to endanger them unnecessarily would be irresponsible.”

Wagenknecht again criticized the left tip. This is pursuing “a course that has hardly anything to do with my idea of ​​sensible left-wing politics”.

The former leader of the left-wing faction declared in early March that she would no longer be running for the party in the Bundestag in the next election. Wagenknecht has been playing with the option of founding a new party for some time. On the left, she has both passionate supporters and harsh critics. The background is above all their attitude to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. (afp)

See also  Protests - Daniel Cohn-Bendit criticizes "Last Generation"

You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:

Donate Now!

You may also like

Hantavirus: Be careful with spring cleaning

Defused both Mushkil and 300 kg bombs: personnel...

Attention to migrants in Colombia will cost 1,800...

Bremen election management does not allow AfD to...

A doctor forgot a napkin in a child’s...

Guild of Araucanian cheese makers blocks roads demanding...

Bursa Metropolitan Belediyespor will face Göktürk GSK –...

Who is the replacement for Elianis Garrido after...

Drunk employee hit 72-year-old Flachgau innkeeper in the...

Queen had taken her children’s royal titles… Prince...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy