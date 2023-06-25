Wagner group mercenaries are about 400 kilometers from Moscow

The governor of the Russian province of Lipetsk said the Wagner mercenary group has entered the regionaccording to AP.

Mutinous Wagner mercenaries were “crossing” the Lipetsk region, some 400 kilometers south of Moscow, after vowing to overthrow the Russian military leadership.

“Ironmongers from the Wagner mercenary group are moving through the territory of the Lipetsk region,” the governor said. Igor Artamonov on Telegram. “I remind you that residents are strongly advised not to leave their homes or take trips by any means of transportation.”

Authorities in the area, which is in southwestern Russia, urged residents to stay home on Saturday after Wagner’s mercenary group vowed to take up arms to overthrow the country’s military leadership.

journalists from Reuters They previously saw troop transports and a flatbed truck carrying a tank speeding through the city of Voronezh more than halfway to Moscow, where a helicopter fired on them. But there were no reports of the rebels meeting any substantial resistance on the road.

For his part, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinksaid on Twitter: “I spoke today with the G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the current situation in Russia. The United States will remain in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop.”.

Spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia. The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 24, 2023