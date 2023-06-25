Home » Wagner group mercenaries are about 400 kilometers from Moscow
News

Wagner group mercenaries are about 400 kilometers from Moscow

by admin

The governor of the Russian province of Lipetsk said the Wagner mercenary group has entered the regionaccording to AP.

Mutinous Wagner mercenaries were “crossing” the Lipetsk region, some 400 kilometers south of Moscow, after vowing to overthrow the Russian military leadership.

“Ironmongers from the Wagner mercenary group are moving through the territory of the Lipetsk region,” the governor said. Igor Artamonov on Telegram. “I remind you that residents are strongly advised not to leave their homes or take trips by any means of transportation.”

Authorities in the area, which is in southwestern Russia, urged residents to stay home on Saturday after Wagner’s mercenary group vowed to take up arms to overthrow the country’s military leadership.

journalists from Reuters They previously saw troop transports and a flatbed truck carrying a tank speeding through the city of Voronezh more than halfway to Moscow, where a helicopter fired on them. But there were no reports of the rebels meeting any substantial resistance on the road.

For his part, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinksaid on Twitter: “I spoke today with the G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the current situation in Russia. The United States will remain in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop.”.

You may also like

Wang Weizhong: Deepen practical cooperation in various fields...

Mercenaries end uprising against Kremlin – the night...

World Vitiligo Day

BVerwG judgments on professor salaries in Bremen and...

Japanese fisheries oppose government plan to dump Fukushima’s...

Know the numbers of the entire campaign of...

Zhaoling Branch of Municipal Market Supervision Bureau: Strengthen...

Conservatives in Greece expect a clear election victory

Thirteen educational institutions of the Kankuamo territory will...

Macabre massacre of 11 people mourns Honduras

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy