Home » Wagon derailed in Florence, investigations for damage – breaking latest news
News

Wagon derailed in Florence, investigations for damage – breaking latest news

by admin
Wagon derailed in Florence, investigations for damage – breaking latest news
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 21 – The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Florence has opened an investigation, without suspects, assuming the crime of aggravated damage regarding the derailment of a wagon of a freight train on the night between 19 and 20 April in Florence Castello station. The file was opened after the railway police deposited the first documents of the investigation in the late morning. Among these there are also the documents relating to the seizure of the wagon. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy