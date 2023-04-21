Wagon derailed in Florence, investigations for damage – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 21 – The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Florence has opened an investigation, without suspects, assuming the crime of aggravated damage regarding the derailment of a wagon of a freight train on the night between 19 and 20 April in Florence Castello station. The file was opened after the railway police deposited the first documents of the investigation in the late morning. Among these there are also the documents relating to the seizure of the wagon. (HANDLE).

