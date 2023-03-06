A decent resignation is what one would expect from Petro if he were a dignified person. With the overwhelming testimony of his own daughter-in-law, the little emperor has been left in all his shameful nakedness. Nothing new comes from there, we already knew about his son’s tricks from past campaigns and the more than shady business of the man with the bags, what is new here is the current condition of the complainant’s father-in-law, illegally occupying , the presidency that he has tried to transform into an impregnable throne. Impregnable as this guerrilla has always considered himself, who has done all his life whatever he wanted, protected by a corrupt justice system, some detestable politicians and some blind followers who believe that he is the champion against injustice. social.

That this time he gets away with it would not be strange, but I hope that he deigns to resign his position in a moment of epiphany, one of those who frequently attack him by taking him from nonsense to nonsense. Why not? I wonder when he would be the first thing that should be in the sights of all Colombians, counting on those who follow the rope. His resignation is what has not been mentioned in the rivers of comments that criticize him or in those that try to justify the defendant, who is none other than Gustavo Petro, even if he hides behind his son, his brother or whoever be. The traditional media do not deal with a resignation either when he should be the headline in each of them.

From Congress, the least we would expect is a vote of no confidence; from the opposition, the demand for a resignation and a call for elections, this time clean; of citizenship, a demand for respect for democracy and its integrity.

I tell myself over and over again: dreaming costs nothing.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office should already have due process open and the political parties demand prompt and accurate actions. From international organizations, beginning with the OAS, we would not expect less than a clear condemnation of Petro when the principles that sustain them are being violated.

None of that has happened and, I’m afraid, it won’t happen.

“And with the hangover on your back

the poor return to their poverty,

the rich returns to his wealth

and the Lord cures his masses.

Good and evil woke up

the poor bitch returns to the portal,

the rich fox to the rose bush.

and the miser to currency.”

Chorusing Serrat, unfortunately, we will once again turn the page as in the times of Samper’s narco government and, even more disastrous, from the one that stole the plebiscite.