Waiting for the Fed’s lottery platform to fluctuate slightly on the index

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision in the early morning of the 4th Taiwan time. It is almost a consensus to raise the interest rate by 1 yard (25 percentage points), and the cycle of raising interest rates has come to an end. It is optimistic that there will be opportunities to suspend interest rate hikes in the future. The current market Sentiment has recovered from the previous day’s slump. Dow futures and Nasdaq futures oscillated near flat, as did German and French stocks. Taiwan’s index futures fluctuated slightly on the night of the 3rd, and are now slightly up 20 points, tentatively reported at 15,569 points.

However, futures traders pointed out that the Taiwan Index rebounded from the wave band to the quarterly line and was suppressed. At the end of the day, K had four consecutive reds. In addition, the VIX index rose from 14.95 to 16.01, an increase of 1.06, showing signs of increasing risk aversion in the market. Pay attention to the index The possibility of retracement, the probability of short-term maintenance of shocks is higher. The index has retraced and fell below the support of the quarterly line, and there is no strong stock to support the market. Only the stocks with favorable themes have their own performances. It is expected that the short-term may still fluctuate under the mixed news of long and short. It is appropriate to treat it in a neutral range.

