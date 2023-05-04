Waitress beaten and scarred, ex-boyfriend remains behind bars [notiziediprato.it]

04.05.2023 h 16:34 comments

Waitress beaten and scarred, ex-boyfriend remains behind bars

No release even for the young man accused of having put the principal in contact with the perpetrators of the beating of Martina Mucci, which took place on the night of February 21st. The judge of the preliminary investigations after the guarantee interrogations: “The precautionary requirements remain unchanged”

No to the release of Emiliano Laurini, the forty-year-old ex-boyfriend and alleged instigator of the beating who shattered and scarred the face of Martina Mucci, a 29-year-old waitress attacked in the entrance hall of the building where she lives on the night of February 21st. Thus decided the judge of the preliminary investigations of the court of Prato, Francesca Scarlatti, who rejected the request for mitigation of the measure presented by the lawyer Edoardo Burelli. The same decision for Mattia Schininà, 20, who ended up behind bars accused of having been the link between Laurini and the thugs. For the judge, nothing has changed after the guarantee interrogations and “the precautionary requirements appear completely unchanged”.

On the morning of today, Thursday 4 May, the request for release from prison was filed with the Review Court which will set the hearing in the next few days. Attorney Burelli has asked that pre-trial detention in prison be replaced at least with house arrest.

A third suspect in the cell: Kevin Mingoia, 18, accused of physically assaulting the woman. For the latter, the lawyers Antonio Bertei and Alessandra Mattei have not made a request for release pending some investigative findings. No action beyond the complaint, however, was taken against the sixteen year old who last week, on the eve of the guarantee interrogations, presented himself at the police station and confessed to having taken part in the attack in exchange for a few hundred euros. The minor would also have said that he only knew that the victim was a trans man with whom Laurini had an account to settle.

After the statements made by the arrested during the interrogation of the guarantee, a work of feedback by the investigators began. A work that is in progress and that aims not only to verify what the three have told (the versions differ from each other) but also to ascertain any further positions. The trail of a fifth man who may have taken part in the planning of the beating or been present on the spot is becoming more and more insistent.

Martina Mucci was surprised from behind immediately after entering the entrance hall of her building, returning from work. The girl was heading towards the door of the house, on the ground floor, when the attackers went into action. She herself, from the first moment, spoke of two people. A brutal beating: repeated punches on the face and blows inflicted on the nose and head with a sharp object. She ferociously attacks her face and hair, the dearest parts of her at twenty-nine. A targeted action. Strong and aimed shots.

The elements collected by the prosecutor (owner of the investigation is the deputy Valentina Cosci) have held up and are holding up. The picture, as specified by the judge of the preliminary investigations, has not changed at the moment.

Associated local editions: Prato