Waizenkirchen: 19-year-old rolled over with a minibus

The 19-year-old from the Grieskirchen district left the road at around 1.25 a.m. in the town of Hueb near Lindbruck (Waizenkirchen municipality). The minibus then overturned and landed in a sloping corn field, the police said on Sunday. Witnesses immediately provided first aid. After first aid by the emergency doctor, the injured person was taken to the Wels Clinic. The police were unable to provide any further details about the cause of the accident.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

