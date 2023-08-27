Home » Waizenkirchen: 19-year-old rolled over with a minibus
Waizenkirchen: 19-year-old rolled over with a minibus

The 19-year-old from the Grieskirchen district left the road at around 1.25 a.m. in the town of Hueb near Lindbruck (Waizenkirchen municipality). The minibus then overturned and landed in a sloping corn field, the police said on Sunday. Witnesses immediately provided first aid. After first aid by the emergency doctor, the injured person was taken to the Wels Clinic. The police were unable to provide any further details about the cause of the accident.

