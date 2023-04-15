Home » Wake in El Morro ended in a fight, there are two captured
Wake in El Morro ended in a fight, there are two captured

Wake in El Morro ended in a fight, there are two captured

In the middle of the vigil for a young man who was murdered in Yopal, which was held in a house in the Corregimiento of El Morro, a fight broke out that ended with two people being captured.

In this event, a 17-year-old adolescent who was accompanying the funeral was stabbed in the back by another woman, for which she had to be transferred to the Orinoquia Regional Hospital where she received medical attention and is out of danger.

After learning of the situation, men from the Ramón Nonato Pérez Infantry Battalion No. 44, together with the Police, captured a man identified as DG who, according to witnesses, was at the scene drinking liquor with other subjects, when a discussion, at which point the subject fired into the air and then to the ground, triggering a fight.

This subject will have to answer for the crime of manufacturing, carrying or possession of firearms, while the woman who stabbed the young woman was charged with the crime of personal injury.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

