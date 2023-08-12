Home » Walk around the outlying grounds: relive the summary of the weekend’s matches
Walk around the outlying grounds: relive the summary of the weekend’s matches

Many football meetings filled the news on the outlying grounds this weekend. We offer you a summary.

The first legs of the semi-finals of the Antoine Sedjro trophy revitalization tournament were in the spotlight this weekend. On Saturday HKM de Mamissi and As Salam d’Afagnan separated with a scoreless draw of zero goals everywhere. The same score of zero goals everywhere was recorded in the match between B-52 from Dzrekpo-Hagou and Asa from Anfoin. The second edition of the recovery tournament opened its doors this Sunday in Aklakou. Inheriting from Degbe Condji offered Assad d’Agouegan 2 goals to 0. In Adjagblé, it was this Sunday that the 41st edition of the Djagblézan tournament had its epilogue. It was Unisport who won the trophy by beating 1 goal to 0 Gold Star in the final.

In Lomé in the Togolese capital, the football tournament and change of behavior organized by the Action of volunteers for a Better World AV2M continues its merry way. This weekend two matches took place. On Saturday Guinarou FC and 72 FC neutralized each other with zero goals everywhere. On Sunday, Power FC and Colombe FC also separated with the same score of zero goals everywhere. The finalists of the Lomé-Golfe women’s prefectural football district cup were announced this weekend. It is Romario and Aigles de la forêt who eliminated Swallows and EZOBIBI respectively in the semi-finals.

