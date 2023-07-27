Walk around the outlying grounds: the summary of the weekend’s matches

Every weekend football rolls on the lawns. This is still the case last weekend which was the scene of several tournaments which took place on several peripheral grounds throughout Togo. Here is the summary of the matches.

The Antoine Sedjro trophy revitalization tournament in Vogan played two quarter-final matches this weekend. On Saturday As Salam d’Afagnan obtained his ticket for the semi-finals by beating Team Sea de Tabligbo 4 shots to 3. Regular time 0 goal everywhere. On Sunday, Asa d’Anfoin and USK separated back to back with a scoreless draw of zero goals at the end of 90 minutes. It took the penalty shootouts to decide between the two teams and it was finally Asa who won 4 shots to 1. The Adzinukuzan cup was in the spotlight this weekend with the round of 16. Sirocco de Wogba pinned Canon FC de Zizinkopé one goal to nil. On the same score of one goal to nil, Étoiles du Lac de Togoville took over Lion star d’Ekpui. Union Sportive de Nive bowed down in front of TPE Vo Tokpli 2 shots against 3 after zero goals everywhere in regulation time. B52 of Djrekpo Hagou also called for penalties to dismiss Eagle FC of Agotekpe 6 shots to 5. In Wonyomé, the fourth edition of the Foot and Change tournament organized by the Action of volunteers for a Better World (AV2M) his merry way. This weekend four meetings were still on the program. Leader FC won ABC FC 1 goal to 0. Top stars FC bit the dust 1 goal against 2 in front of Léger Couler. Agotimé FC and Espoir FC neutralized each other 0 goals everywhere. One day beat Phénix 3 goals to 1. Ali Odios’ Vacances plus tournament in Afangnan was also in the spotlight this weekend. Unir lost 1 goal to 3 against Assiko. Victor got the better of As Salam 2-1. Lion bowed to New Star 0-1.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

