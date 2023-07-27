Home » Walk around the outlying grounds: the summary of the weekend’s matches
News

Walk around the outlying grounds: the summary of the weekend’s matches

by admin
Walk around the outlying grounds: the summary of the weekend’s matches

Every weekend football rolls on the lawns. This is still the case last weekend which was the scene of several tournaments which took place on several peripheral grounds throughout Togo. Here is the summary of the matches.

The Antoine Sedjro trophy revitalization tournament in Vogan played two quarter-final matches this weekend. On Saturday As Salam d’Afagnan obtained his ticket for the semi-finals by beating Team Sea de Tabligbo 4 shots to 3. Regular time 0 goal everywhere. On Sunday, Asa d’Anfoin and USK separated back to back with a scoreless draw of zero goals at the end of 90 minutes. It took the penalty shootouts to decide between the two teams and it was finally Asa who won 4 shots to 1. The Adzinukuzan cup was in the spotlight this weekend with the round of 16. Sirocco de Wogba pinned Canon FC de Zizinkopé one goal to nil. On the same score of one goal to nil, Étoiles du Lac de Togoville took over Lion star d’Ekpui. Union Sportive de Nive bowed down in front of TPE Vo Tokpli 2 shots against 3 after zero goals everywhere in regulation time. B52 of Djrekpo Hagou also called for penalties to dismiss Eagle FC of Agotekpe 6 shots to 5. In Wonyomé, the fourth edition of the Foot and Change tournament organized by the Action of volunteers for a Better World (AV2M) his merry way. This weekend four meetings were still on the program. Leader FC won ABC FC 1 goal to 0. Top stars FC bit the dust 1 goal against 2 in front of Léger Couler. Agotimé FC and Espoir FC neutralized each other 0 goals everywhere. One day beat Phénix 3 goals to 1. Ali Odios’ Vacances plus tournament in Afangnan was also in the spotlight this weekend. Unir lost 1 goal to 3 against Assiko. Victor got the better of As Salam 2-1. Lion bowed to New Star 0-1.

See also  Tyroleans surprise - 2:4! Lustenau suffers a bitter defeat against Wattens

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

You may also like

The possible candidate of Vargas Lleras for the...

Call the doctor and find out he died...

Vladimir Putin will deliver 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes...

The beef sausage a Pereiran delight

Has a disabled son and is looking for...

Leading the New Web3 Trend TOYOTA Xproject Joins...

A Private Island Paradise: East Sister Rock Island...

Prosecutor responds to Petro’s letter

Russian President Putin to attend Belt and Road...

KLA Corp EPS Beat Expectations by $0.54, Revenue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy