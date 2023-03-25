This traditional tour is done from Ambato to Baños a week before Good Friday.

The pilgrimage to Baños called Walk of Faith has more than 30 years of tradition. According to religious historical accounts, the Virgin asked the priests to build a temple at the foot of the chorrera and in gratitude she would cure the sick with the waters, That is where the great devotion starts, becoming the patron saint of this city.

Thousands of people from different parts of the country come to Baños to show their faith and give thanks for the miracles that the Virgen del Rosario de Agua Santa has given them. Religiously, on the Friday before Easter, pilgrims gather at the eastern exit of Ambato, where after listening to mass they begin their journey at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Among the tide of people who begin their journey along Bolivarian Avenue, men, women, children, older adults and young people of all ages and social status are observed, who, moved by their belief, face their physical limits when walking a journey of 41 kilometers, which will take an average of seven hours to reach Baños de Agua Santa.

The pain in the legs, the blisters on the feet, the cold and the fatigue are combated by the faith that moves people to take this route that passes through Totoras, Salasaca and Pelileo.

Mariana Castillo has walked to Baños five times, the woman says that the first time she did it out of curiosity and accompanied her parents, but later she realized the importance that the Virgin has in her life and the blessings she has received. “The ‘little virgin’ is very good to me and my family, one has to be grateful and make an effort to show all the devotion we have in something,” says Castillo, while ensuring that this year she will once again be part of the Walk of Faith, this time he will go with his children “we must instill in them from a young age that they are close to God and the Virgin, more so now that we live in a society full of violence and bad things,” he concluded. Arrival

Those with the best physique and who left earlier arrive at Baños at around 03:00. They are the luckiest to be able to enter the Basilica first and rest a bit, after praying and lighting some candles.

From that moment on, more than 30,000 parishioners will arrive until the first rays of the sun come out, some will be able to enter the Basilica to listen to the Eucharist, while others stay in the surroundings resting on makeshift beds.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Baños – Ambato road is re-enabled so that the devotees begin to leave the city, after having fulfilled their mission and hoping that next year they will be able to accompany the Virgin again. “This year I am going to walk again to give thanks to the Virgin, the previous years I did not do it for fear of catching Covid, but now that everything is more controlled it is fair that we do penance so that our sins are forgiven”, he affirms. Julio Moreta, 65, who points out that the times he has been sick he has prayed to the Virgin and she has cared for him and healed him.

Two years without walking

Only the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the Walk of Faith from taking place. The restrictions on mobility and capacity did not allow this activity to take place in 2020 and 2021, despite this the faith remained intact and in the In 2022, the pilgrimage was resumed, however, there were difficulties, since a judge of the Pastaza Criminal Judicial Unit, through a protection action, ordered the suspension of the pilgrimage, this after a request from merchants and authorities of Puyo not to close the pilgrimage. via Ambato-Baños because this brings economic damage to that city. This statement came at 5:00 p.m. on April 8, 2022, that is, just two hours before the pilgrimage began. This news left thousands of people disappointed to learn that there was no authorization for the walk to take place.

The Diocese of Ambato indicated, through a statement on its website, signed by Bishop Giovanny Pazmiño, that the event is suspended accepting the latest legal provisions, however, this was not an impediment for thousands of parishioners to undertake their journey to Baños, despite the fact that there was no police guard. It is expected that this year the walk will resume as normal and that the Catholic faithful can demonstrate their faith to the Virgen del Rosario de Agua Santa.