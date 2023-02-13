Walking together with one heart, looking forward to the future together



——Warm congratulations on the successful closing of the two sessions of Tongxiang City



The event ends, and a new journey begins. After the joint efforts of all the deputies to the National People’s Congress and members of the CPPCC, after the successful completion of various agendas, the Second Session of the Seventeenth Municipal People’s Congress and the Second Session of the Tenth Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference were successfully concluded. We extend our warm congratulations to the complete success of the two sessions of the city!

This is a conference that holds high the banner and unites people, a conference that promotes democracy and seeks truth and pragmatism, and a conference that encourages unity and encourages people to forge ahead. During the meeting, deputies to the National People’s Congress and members of the CPPCC from all over the city and from all walks of life took responsibility for the overall situation and cared for the masses. They performed their duties conscientiously and conscientiously, and discussed development plans together, fully expressing their responsibilities. The common desire of the people of the city to seize opportunities, seek development, and hope for happiness. The successful convening of the city’s two sessions will surely inspire and encourage the majority of party members, cadres and the masses in the city to stride forward on the new journey of high-quality development with firmer beliefs, higher fighting spirit, and stronger style of work.

Those who are sharp at the beginning must plan for the end, and those who succeed must first plan for the beginning. At present, the blueprint has been drawn, and our task is to shoulder the mission bravely, shoulder the heavy burden, move forward bravely, dare to take the initiative, dare to take the lead, resolutely implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the decisions and arrangements of the higher authorities, and work hard Submit an excellent answer sheet that lives up to history, the times, and the people, and better demonstrate the new responsibilities, new actions, and new atmosphere that compose the chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Tongxiang.

2023 is the first year to comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is the 10th year since the World Internet Conference was settled in Tongxiang, the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “August 8th Strategy”, and the 30th anniversary of Tongxiang’s withdrawal from the county and establishing it as a city. It will be a critical year to promote economic recovery and boost after a period of time. It is particularly urgent and extremely important to do a good job in this year. The times and trends of development are in front of us, and only by taking advantage of the momentum and continuing to struggle can we create new glories. We must focus on digital civilization first, make every effort to build a new highland of “Internet +”, lead by building a first-class international digital town, and live up to the earnest entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping to “build a good Wuzhen and develop a good Tongxiang”. We want to create an industrial system with excellent quality and efficiency, make every effort to open up a new pattern of transformation and upgrading, fight for the economy and industries, focus on the “1+3+1+X” industry, and make greater efforts to optimize the industrial structure and achieve economic stability and quality improvement. We must expand targeted and effective investment, fully stimulate new drivers of economic development, and form a new upsurge in project attraction, investment, and construction. We must create the best business environment, make every effort to shape the new advantages of the system and mechanism, do practical things, solve problems, and do good things for enterprises and the masses, so that the first-class business environment will become a beautiful business card of Tongxiang. We must optimize the allocation of resource elements, do our best to strengthen the new support for service development, and allocate resource elements for the implementation of high-quality projects in advance, so as to achieve accurate and direct access to the best projects with all elements. We want to be a beautiful and livable quality city, try our best to present a beautiful new picture of the whole region, promote the successful conclusion of the two-year “double tackling”, and create a national civilized city. We must promote common prosperity that is real and tangible, and make every effort to draw a new picture of happy people’s livelihood, and strive to ensure and improve people’s livelihood, so as to optimize market efficiency and maximize social benefits.

The most important thing is to show the original intention through hard work, and only struggle is the most promising. On the new journey, we are facing rare opportunities as well as severe challenges. There is no fear of hardships and dangers, only courage to move forward. Let us take on new responsibilities and responsibilities, always maintain the courage and consciousness to deal with all risks and challenges, answer the “new four questions” with practical actions, open up a bright future for Tongxiang with both hands, and continue to create a new situation of digital civilization and common prosperity. Strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Tongxiang and work together!