Walkway at Baldeneysee is closed due to drilling

The Ruhrverband renews groundwater measuring points at Lake Baldeney between the weir and the regatta tower. What that means for walkers.

Walkers must in the next five weeks am Baldeneysee expect restrictions. Because the footpath between the regatta tower and the weir on the north bank will be closed on a daily basis due to drilling, for the first time on Wednesday, June 14th. The Ruhrverband then has the underground probed for possible explosive ordnance.

According to the Ruhrverband, the measurements are important for the stability of the dam

According to the Ruhrverband, the drilling is necessary because the existing groundwater measuring points are no longer state-of-the-art and must be renewed. Reliable measurements are important to ensure the stability of the dam on the Etuf site. A total of four measuring points will be set up on the footpath, four more on the Etuf site and three measuring points along the footpath and cycle path further north.

Drilling on the northern shore of Lake Baldeney will take place from July 10th to 14th

Actual drilling will take place between July 10th and 14th. The Ruhrverband reports that pedestrians will switch to the footpath and cycle path to the north during the closure.

Based on the measurement data obtained, the Ruhrverband will create a so-called groundwater balance plan in order to be able to assess the influence of Lake Baldeney and the slope water on the groundwater conditions in the polder area of ​​the Etuf site.

















