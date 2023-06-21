Home » Wall Street Giants Back EDX Markets, a New Cryptocurrency Exchange From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters Wall Street giants back EDX Markets, a new cryptocurrency exchange

EDX Marketsa newcomer to the crypto exchange landscape, he made a notable entrance thanks to the support of major financial institutions such as Citadel Securities, Fidelity Investments e Charles Schwab. On June 20, the company announced the launch of its digital asset platform, officially marking the entry into the industry. According to the announcement, the exchange hopes to attract “industry leaders” by incorporating the best practices of traditional finance e offering unique benefits, such as liquidity, competitive pricing and a noncustodial model designed to minimize conflicts of interest. Currently, EDX supports the trading of just four cryptocurrenciesthat is to say (BTC), Ether (ETH), (LTC) e (BCH)..

In the next months, EDX plans to introduce EDX Clearinga clearinghouse aimed at the settlement of executed trades on the EDX Markets platform. This system will allow trading with a central counterparty, offering participants significant advantages such as greater price competition, minimized settlement risks and greater operational efficiency.

As part of its growth strategy, EDX recently closed a financing round that has attracted strategic investors such as Miami International Holdings, DV Crypto, Global Trading Strategies, GSR Markets e Hudson River Trading. These investors join the founding group, which includes Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital AssetsSM, Paradigm, Sequoia Capital e Virtu Financial. According to the company, the matching funding will be used to further develop EDX’s trading platform and solidify its position in the market.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

