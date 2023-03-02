© Reuters



At Peter Nurse

Investing.com – US stock markets are expected to open higher on Wednesday, recovering after a losing month, pending the release of manufacturing activity data and quarterly distribution sector reports.

At the time of writing, the contract is up 60 points, or 0.2%, the contract is up 12 points, or 0.3%, and the contract is up 60 points, or 0.5%.

February was a tough month for equities, with strong economic data raising fears that it will drive borrowing costs higher than expected.

The index fell -4.2% last month, ending in negative territory on the year. The index closed the month at -2.6% and at -1.1%.

The Fed could raise rates to nearly 6%, Bank of America said yesterday, amid strong consumer demand and a tight job market that will force the bank to fight again theinflation.

The market currently estimates a peak of 5.4% by September, above the current 4.75%.

Good news came from Asia, meanwhile, with China growing at the fastest rate in more than a decade in February, signaling a likely quick recovery for the world‘s second-largest economy.

US data is expected later in the session on the index, which is expected to improve to 48.0 in February, from 47.4 the month before, but still in contraction territory.

Among the news on the companies, the distribution sector will remain at the center of the scene: Lowe’s (NYSE:) reported the fourth quarter better than expected, but the turnover has disappointed and also gave very conservative prospects.

Kohl’s (NYSE:) results will come in before the bell.

Rivian (NASDAQ:) fell in premarkets, having disappointed with fourth quarter earnings yesterday amid ongoing supply issues.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) is expected to confirm today that it will build an assembly plant in Mexico, with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appearing to have stepped back on his objections to the company’s plans.

Oil prices lower on Wednesday as traders focus on rising US inventories.

Data from , released yesterday, revealed that US inventories rose by 6.2 million barrels last week. If confirmed by today’s data, it would mean that US inventories are up nearly 59 million barrels so far this year.

The crude oil market was initially higher on Wednesday as data on Chinese manufacturing activity fueled optimism about the recovery of the world‘s largest importer of crude oil.

At the time of writing, oil futures were down 0.9% to $76.33 a barrel, while the oil contract was down 0.7% to $82.91.

Meanwhile, the pair added 0.3% to $1,841.85 an ounce, while the pair was up 0.9% at 1.0667.