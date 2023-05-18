Wall Street Pushes Futures In Europe, Expected Lagarde Speech From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – , , and other European indices are expected to rise according to the latest futures indications. Investors await further news on the possibility of a deal to lift the US debt ceiling, as they await a new speech from ECB head Christine Lagarde.

Helping the buying on Wall Street, where , and gained more than 1.2%.

Investors were buoyed by the apparent determination of President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy to reach an agreement soon, with Biden cutting short a trip to Asia to return to talks on Sunday.

“A deal can be reached by the end of the week,” McCarthy told reporters Wednesday. “It’s not that hard to come to an agreement.”

The discussions have been going on for weeks now, since the government officially hit the $31.4 trillion ceiling in January, with the Treasury warning it could run out of liquidity by early June, potentially triggering a debt default.

In Europe, the macro agenda is poor with the focus that will be given to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech. The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points at its May meeting, continuing the protracted monetary tightening campaign which saw the cost of money rise by 350 basis points since last summer.

“Inflation has been too high for too long,” Lagarde said last week. “The ECB is engaged in the fight against inflation and the fight is not over, and will only be over when we have sufficient confidence in achieving the 2% medium-term target.”

In the corporate sector, Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit filed by women who say they were abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and accuse the German bank of aiding his sex trafficking.

In addition, EasyJet, Burberry, BT Group, quarterly earnings are expected. National Grid e Premier Foods.

Among commodities, they slipped part of 3% on Wednesday, garnered on optimism over an agreement on US debt limit hikes, which came on top of news of a decline in US gasoline stockpiles , due to the increase in demand to the highest levels since 2021.