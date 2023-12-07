Home » Walmart refunds money to customers scammed out of their gift cards
Walmart Refunds $4 Million to Customers Scammed with Gift Cards

In a recent announcement, Walmart revealed that it is currently refunding money to certain customers who were scammed with gift cards. The retail chain has pledged to provide $4 million in reimbursement to affected customers. If you believe you are one of these people, Walmart urges you to visit the nearest store to request the corresponding return.

Recent experiences indicate that these types of gift card scams are becoming increasingly common. Americans have been placed on high alert regarding this crime, with scammers targeting major retail chains such as Walmart, Apple, and Amazon.

The modus operandi of these scams involves posing as a customer service representative or a local government official. They ask individuals to purchase gift cards from a specific store and then submit the barcode and PIN numbers. Scammers use various pretexts, such as claiming they need the information to verify the gift card balance or urgently settle a service balance.

Walmart has received numerous complaints from customers reporting these scams, prompting the company to implement new technology aimed at protecting consumers and preventing them from falling into the hands of scammers.

Since 2018, Walmart has returned over $4 million to customers who have been victims of these scams in the United States. If you believe you have been affected, Walmart encourages you to contact them immediately at (888) 537-5503, a direct line for Walmart in the United States. Additionally, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

The news of Walmart’s efforts to refund affected customers is a significant development in the fight against gift card scams. It serves as a reminder for consumers to remain vigilant and cautious when approached with requests for gift card information.

