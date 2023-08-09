Home » Walt Disney continues to cut costs after weak revenues
Walt Disney continues to cut costs after weak revenues

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations, but said it was continuing to cut costs by more than the $5.5 billion it pledged to investors in February.

The entertainment group, which posted quarterly profit that beat expectations, said Disney+ subscribers in the United States were slightly lower than analysts’ expectations.

Disney reported revenue of $22.33 billion in the quarter ending July 1, up 4% from a year ago but below the Wall Street median estimate of $22.5 billion, according to Refinitiv.

It posted earnings per share of $1.03, beating Wall Street’s forecast of 95 cents per share.

The company added 800,000 subscribers to Disney+, which is 100,000 fewer than analyst estimates.

