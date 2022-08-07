[NTD Beijing, August 7, 2022]On Saturday (August 6) evening, the Wan’an Bridge in Pingnan County, Ningde City, Fujian Province, China suddenly caught fire. The fire spread rapidly, causing the bridge body to burn down and collapse. The cause of the fire is still unknown. unclear. Wan’an Bridge is the longest existing wooden arch bridge in China, with a history of more than 900 years, and it belongs to the national key protected cultural relics in China.

According to the news from the land media, the time of the fire on the Wan’an Bridge in Pingnan, Ningde, on the evening of August 6 is unknown. When the public found the bridge on fire and reported it to the fire department, the fire had spread to the whole bridge.

Video clips uploaded on the Internet show that the long bridge has been completely shrouded in flames, and the river surface is scarlet.

State media reported that the fire on the Wan’an Bridge was extinguished at 10:45 that night, but the entire bridge had been burned and collapsed, and no casualties were reported.

According to data, Wan’an Bridge is located in Changqiao Village, Changqiao Town, Pingnan County, Fujian Province. It was built in the Northern Song Dynasty and has a history of more than 900 years. It is the longest existing wooden arch bridge in China. In the 47th year of Emperor Kangxi of the Qing Dynasty, the bridge was burned by fire, and it was rebuilt in the 7th year of Qianlong (1742).

On October 9, 1990, Wan’an Bridge was approved as a county-level cultural relics protection unit; in March 1991, it was approved as a provincial-level cultural relics protection unit; on May 25, 2006, it became the sixth batch of national key cultural relics protection units; selected in 2012 China‘s World Cultural Heritage Preliminary List.

