Wang Haitao, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and secretary of the Junxian County Party Committee, investigated the ecological environment protection work in the Yellow River Basin

On May 8, Wang Haitao, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and secretary of the County Party Committee of Jun County, investigated the ecological and environmental protection work in the Yellow River Basin. Comrades in charge of the Natural Resources Bureau and the County Water Conservancy Bureau participated.

In the eastern section of Yangdi Village, Jindi River Rushan Street, and the Songzhuang Bridge of Jindi River, Wang Haitao inspected the comprehensive management of the ecological environment, river channel improvement, water quality changes, etc., and listened carefully to the problems existing in the current work. He emphasized that all departments at all levels in the county must deeply understand the significance of promoting the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin from the overall perspective, further improve political standing, fully implement the river chief system, strengthen comprehensive river management and daily river inspections, clarify territorial management responsibilities, and regularly Organize the cleaning of river garbage to ensure smooth dredging and safe flood season.

At the sand mining site in the east of Yingyangpu Village, Shantang Town, Wang Haitao had a detailed understanding of the situation of illegal sand mining control and recultivation, and put forward guiding opinions and suggestions for related work. Wang Haitao pointed out that the rectification of illegal sand mining is a long-term and arduous task, and all relevant units must earnestly shoulder their responsibilities and do a good job in the rectification of illegal sand mining with a high sense of responsibility and mission. It is necessary to base ourselves on the present, focus on the long-term, treat both symptoms and root causes, and establish a long-term management mechanism to achieve long-term stability in sand mining management. It is necessary to further strengthen cooperation and closely cooperate to form a pattern of joint management of various departments.

When investigating the treatment of black and odorous water bodies in the urban area of ​​Juneigou, Wang Haitao emphasized that it is necessary to persevere in the investigation and rectification of prominent problems in the water ecological environment, to ensure the separation of rain and sewage, to strengthen the operation and management of domestic sewage treatment plants, and to ensure that sewage discharges up to standards. Improve the quality of the water environment and comprehensively enhance the public’s sense of environmental gain and happiness.