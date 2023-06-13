Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 13th. Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, met with Timir Sina, chairman of the Nepalese Federal Council, at the Great Hall of the People on June 13.

On June 13, Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, met with Timir Sina, chairman of the Nepalese Federal Council, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yao Dawei

Wang Huning said that President Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Nepal in 2019, and China-Nepal relations have been upgraded to a strategic partnership of friendship from generation to generation for development and prosperity. The two sides should strengthen the docking of development strategies, well maintain the political foundation for the development of bilateral relations, expand exchanges and cooperation, and add new impetus to their respective development and revitalization. The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is willing to work with the Rajasat of Nepal to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges at all levels, and make positive contributions to building a closer community with a shared future between China and Nepal.

Timirsina said that the friendship between Nepal and China has a long history, and the two countries are good neighbors, good friends and good partners. Nigeria firmly adheres to the one-China policy and speaks highly of China‘s great development achievements. The Federal Council of Nepal is willing to deepen exchanges with the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, promote practical cooperation between the two countries, and achieve common development and prosperity.

Wang Yong, Wang Dongfeng and others attended the meeting.