Wang Huning’s speech was more vicious than Wang Yang’s, and he released the signal to rule Xinjiang with an iron fist | Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference | Xinjiang Public Security Documents | Xinjiang Confidential Documents

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 26, 2023]Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, visited Xinjiang a few days ago and claimed that he would unswervingly promote the normalization of “counter-terrorism and stability maintenance”. The outside world found that compared with Wang Yang, the former chairman of the CPPCC, Wang Huning’s speech was more vicious, and once again released the signal of the CCP authorities to “govern Xinjiang with an iron fist.”

According to the CCP’s Xinhua News Agency, Wang Huning said during his visit to Xinjiang from May 22 to 24 that the CCP’s Xinjiang strategy must be fully implemented, and Xi Jinping Thought must be thoroughly studied and implemented.

The content of Wang Huning’s speech included unswervingly promoting the rule of law and normalization of “counter-terrorism and maintaining stability”; unswervingly doing a good job in ethnic and religious work, and continuously increasing the recognition of all ethnic groups for the Communist Party of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics, etc.

The outside world has discovered that Wang Huning’s above-mentioned speech, compared with his predecessor Wang Yang, has a tougher and stricter attitude towards Xinjiang.

In March last year, Wang Yang, then chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, inspected Xinjiang and said that reform and opening-up must be unswervingly adhered to, counter-terrorism and stability maintenance should be done “in accordance with laws and regulations”, relevant measures should be optimized according to local conditions, and the overall social stability should be maintained. He also said that “religious affairs are managed in accordance with the law” to ensure a healthy, orderly, harmonious and stable religious field. etc.

In March of this year, during the two sessions of the CCP’s top management, Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Premier Li Keqiang, who had not yet reached the retirement age, resigned ahead of schedule. Wang Huning, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee in charge of ideology, took over Wang Yang’s position as chairman of the CPPCC.

Wang Huning is regarded as the “brain” of the CCP and a representative of the ultra-left trend of thought. The theories of the three generations of CCP leaders were packaged by him, including Jiang Zemin’s Three Representatives, Hu Jintao’s Scientific Outlook on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought.

Wang Huning’s tough speech in Xinjiang this time was publicly exposed by the CCP’s official media, which once again leaked the signal of the CCP’s “ruling Xinjiang with an iron fist.” Human rights organizations have disclosed extensive evidence that the Beijing authorities have sent millions or more Xinjiang residents to detention camps.

On May 24, 2022, the Victims of Communism Foundation, in conjunction with more than a dozen media outlets around the world, published a batch of confidential documents leaked by the CCP—”Xinjiang Public Security Documents”, which revealed that the former Xinjiang Secretary of the CCP Speaking internally, he ordered guards to shoot anyone who tried to escape, and demanded that officials in Xinjiang strictly control religious believers.

The document also shows that then-Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi mentioned in an internal speech in 2018 that Xi Jinping directly ordered the expansion of the capacity of detention facilities.

On November 29, 2021, German scholar Adrian Zenz released a 317-page Xinjiang confidential document, which involved speeches made by the top leader of the Communist Party of China on Xinjiang since 2014. People’s policy rationale, including “mass incarceration of ethnic minorities, coercive labor transfers, centralized residential education, and birth control.” etc.

