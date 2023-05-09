Wang Ling, deputy director of the Provincial Drug Administration, led a team to Sichuan and Chongqing to investigate drug inspection and law enforcement work

In response to the work call of Daxing Research and Development, to learn from the advanced experience of drug supervision and management departments in brother provinces and cities in drug inspection and law enforcement, from April 25th to 27th, Wang Ling, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Drug Administration, led the team Went to Sichuan, Chongqing and other places to investigate drug inspection and law enforcement work.

Wang Ling and her entourage successively came to Deyang City Market Supervision Administration, Chongqing Fuling Food and Drug Inspection Institute, went deep into the grass-roots laboratories, industrial bases, production workshops and law enforcement posts, learned about relevant work conditions, and listened to the introduction of advanced work experience by front-line staff ; and successively held discussions with Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipal Drug Administration on the development of drug inspection and law enforcement work, focusing on the investigation and handling of drug cases, the investigation of major and important cases; the working mechanism of departmental coordination and execution connection; the integration of inspection and inspection; Behavioral crackdowns; drug inspection and law enforcement informatization construction and inspector team construction, etc., carefully discussed and learned from the advanced work experience of Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipal Drug Administration.

Relevant comrades from the Law Enforcement Supervision Division of the Provincial Drug Administration, the Evaluation and Certification Center, and the Food and Drug Environmental Investigation Division of the Provincial Public Security Bureau participated in the investigation. (Contributed by the Law Enforcement Supervision Office of the Provincial Bureau/Picture)