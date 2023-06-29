Wang Ling, deputy director of the Provincial Drug Administration, led a team to the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology to investigate the collection of economic data for the pharmaceutical industry

In order to carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, implement the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee’s Daxing investigation and research style, and promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry in Guangdong Province, according to the Provincial Drug Administration (hereinafter referred to as the “Provincial Bureau”) In the province’s in-depth investigation and research work arrangement, on the morning of June 19, Wang Ling, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Drug Administration, led a team to the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology (hereinafter referred to as the “Department of Industry and Information Technology“) to investigate the economics of the pharmaceutical industry Data collection situation.

Zhuang Lecong, the second-level inspector of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, welcomed the investigation and visit of the Provincial Drug Administration, and introduced to the research team in detail the work ideas and experience of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology in collecting economic data for the pharmaceutical industry in recent years. According to the current According to the requirements of laws, regulations and relevant statistical systems, all regions still face the common problem of difficulty in obtaining industrial economic data.

Wang Ling expressed her gratitude to the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology for its introduction and support. She pointed out that exploring the establishment of an efficient collection mechanism and application of pharmaceutical industry data information is a key topic of investigation and research by the Provincial Bureau this year. Industrial economic data, by giving full play to the functional advantages of provincial bureaus, put forward efficient data collection schemes and application scenarios, and create a regulatory ecology that is conducive to the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry. In recent years, the Provincial Bureau has taken the initiative to sign cooperation framework agreements with Shaoguan, Foshan, Guangzhou Baiyun, Huangpu, Nansha, Meizhou Xingning and other places to fully support the local government departments in realizing the innovation ability of drug supervision and the high-quality development of the service drug industry. “Double Boost”. In the next step, the Provincial Bureau will improve the “Guangdong Provincial Smart Drug Administration” platform and build enterprise databases, product databases, and personnel databases as the basis to create a combination of regulatory data and industrial data to form a normal, scientific, dynamic, and rigorous data collection mechanism , to effectively promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry in our province.

Relevant comrades from the Supervision and Innovation Office of the Provincial Bureau (Industry Promotion Office) and the Consumer Goods Industry Division of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology participated in the investigation. (Contributed by the Supervision and Innovation Office (Industry Promotion Office) of the Provincial Bureau/Picture)

