Wang Ling, deputy director of the Provincial Food and Drug Administration, led a team to supervise the special rectification of cosmetics in Baiyun District, Guangzhou

In order to further promote the special rectification action for drug safety and effectively solve the problems in the rectification work, on August 12, 2022, Wang Ling, deputy director of the Provincial Food and Drug Administration, led the main responsible comrades of the Law Enforcement Supervision Department and the Cosmetics Department to go to Baiyun District, Guangzhou City. Supervise the special rectification work in the field of cosmetics.

The supervision team listened to the report on the special rectification of drug safety, the special rectification in the cosmetics field, and the investigation and handling of key cases carried out by the Baiyun District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau, and solved the key issues such as the case-related inspection and cross-regional investigation in the connection of the execution of the special cosmetics rectification in Baiyun District on the spot. Sexuality issues, and provide guiding opinions on difficult issues such as online cosmetics platform monitoring, supervision and sampling, enterprises denying production, and discretion.

Wang Ling fully affirmed the Guangzhou City and Baiyun District Market Supervision Bureau’s efforts to improve the anti-counterfeiting mechanism and strengthen the law enforcement of cosmetics in the special rectification of drug safety, carry out tracking and sampling inspections to strengthen traceability and reverse investigation, implement parallel law enforcement to strengthen the connection between executions, and establish network monitoring to strengthen risk management. , and put forward specific requirements for further strengthening the special rectification of cosmetics in Baiyun District and promoting the construction of a long-term mechanism:

The first is to improve the station position and understand in place.Carrying out special rectification of drug safety is an important measure to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on strengthening drug safety work, and ensuring the stability of drug safety situation is of great significance to escorting the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress. The overall leadership of the State Council and Guangdong Province on the rectification of drug safety has been continuously upgraded, and the focus on cracking down on illegal drugs and rectifying crimes that endanger drug safety has continued to increase. We must effectively improve our political position, unify our thoughts and actions into the unified deployment of the country and the province, and ensure that the rectification work is implemented in Guangdong with real rectification results.The second is precise research and judgment, and precise strikes.It is necessary to coordinate development and safety, adhere to the general keynote that the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe. Taking the special rectification of drug safety as an opportunity, the anti-counterfeiting work mechanism that has been established in Baiyun District should be used, and the coordination and linkage with the public security should be strengthened. Focus on the investigation and handling of cases, highlight typical cases in the field of online sales and production and operation of cosmetics, concentrate efforts and efforts to overcome long-standing problems in the field of cosmetics, and severely punish crimes.The third is to treat both the symptoms and the symptoms, and improve the quality and efficiency.By severely cracking down on illegal and criminal cosmetics, purifying the market environment, establishing a normalization mechanism for rectification, creating a market order with integrity, law-abiding, fair competition, and healthy norms, forming a good environment for protecting brands, respecting brands, and cultivating brands, it will better consolidate cosmetics in Baiyun District. The dominant position of the pillar industry promotes the high-quality development of the cosmetics industry in Baiyun District, and truly creates a regional brand of “Baiyun Meiwan”. (Provided by the Law Enforcement Supervision Office of the Provincial Bureau)