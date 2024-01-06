Wang Lixia presided over the autonomous region government executive meeting and the “Six Projects” leading group meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speeches to study policy implementation project implementation plans and other matters – News Center – Inner Mongolia News Network

The Inner Mongolia government is taking significant steps to implement the directives of General Secretary Xi Jinping in a recent executive meeting led by Wang Lixia. The meeting, which took place on January 6, emphasized the need for the government team to lead by example in implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

One of the key points discussed at the meeting was the necessity of constantly consolidating and expanding the results of thematic education, particularly in understanding the “Inner Mongolia Chapter.” It was also emphasized that all work must have a precise political direction and implement political requirements.

The government plans to implement a number of people’s livelihood practical matters such as the “Warmth Project” in accordance with the deployment of the Seventh Plenary Session of the Eleventh Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and the Region’s Economic Work Conference. The meeting stressed the importance of gathering wisdom and strength from all aspects and working diligently to achieve various tasks by 2024.

Furthermore, the meeting conveyed the “Twenty Measures for Deepening the Rectification of the “Three More, Three Less, and Three Slowness” Issues of the General Office of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, emphasizing the need for government comrades to strengthen awareness of discipline and rules and implement them rigorously.

The meeting also reviewed and approved the “Policy Implementation Project Implementation Plan,” with an emphasis on proactively studying the implementation plan and taking early action to achieve quick results.

In addition, the meeting studied guiding opinions on thoroughly implementing Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought and promoting the comprehensive conservation and intensification of resources in the whole society. It also reviewed and approved the promotion implementation opinions on the high-quality development of National Economic and Technological Development Zones, among other key points of work in 2024.

The government team is certainly taking strides to align with Xi Jinping’s vision for the future and ensuring the efficient and effective implementation of various initiatives.

