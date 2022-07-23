Wang Min emphasized firm confidence, hard work and innovation in the region’s semi-annual economic situation analysis meeting and economic retreat meeting to ensure the delivery of high-scoring economic development reports

Xiaoshan DailyNews Yesterday afternoon, our district held a semi-annual economic situation analysis meeting and an economic retreat to review and summarize the economic work in the first half of the year, and study and deploy the main tasks for the second half of the year. Wang Min, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the District Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen confidence, stay awake, be practical and innovative, and strive to be the first to ensure the delivery of high-scoring statements of economic development.

Wang Min pointed out that since the beginning of this year, the whole region has resolutely implemented the requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety in development”, issued a package of policies, vigorously carried out bailouts to help enterprises, and promoted the steady progress and improvement of the economy. A good trend of “four stability and three advancements” has been achieved, which is “stable economic market, stable epidemic prevention and control, stable overall social situation, stable residents’ income, development momentum, quality and efficiency, and people’s livelihood.” However, we must also be soberly aware that there is still a gap between the results achieved in the first half of the year and the goals and tasks set at the beginning of the year, which is not in line with the status of “leading geese, vanguards, and pioneers”. The whole region must strengthen the goal and confidence, maintain sobriety and determination, turn the crisis into an opportunity, go against the trend, go all out, deal with the uncertainty of the environment with the certainty of work, and take the initiative to take the lead and win Be proactive and gain an advantage.

Wang Min emphasized that Xiaoshan is a large region, and the region must make great achievements in economic development. To do a good job of economic work in the second half of the year, the key is to grasp the three time dimensions of “near, medium and far”. In the near future, keep an eye on the indicators. In accordance with the work idea of ​​”guaranteing the month by week, quarter by month, and year by quarter”, dynamic monitoring and monthly measurement of major economic indicators shall be carried out, and various data reflecting the “form” and “situation” of economic operation shall be fully grasped. Adhere to problem-oriented and goal-oriented, in-depth analysis of weak indicators, timely reflect trends and emerging problems, pinpoint the crux, and implement precise policies. Keep an eye on the “corps”. Further anchor the development positioning, give full play to the unique advantages, and continue to exert force along the established runway, so as to build a solid foundation for the development of the whole region and be the vanguard. Keep an eye on the business. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to strengthen their confidence and rise to the challenge, especially to guide enterprises to take advantage of the situation to transform and upgrade, and rely on excellent strength to enhance their ability to resist risks. Keep an eye on the project. Firmly establish the concept that projects are king, implement the strategy of driving large projects in depth, drive large investment with large projects, form large industries with large investment, and promote large development with large industries. Economic departments should strengthen overall planning, break down barriers, and strengthen support and guarantees. The special economic class must play a coordinating role, develop ideas, assign tasks, and make progress. Towns and streets with a good industrial foundation and solid development foundation should strengthen their awareness of development, combine their own resource advantages, and accelerate the realization of dislocation development and characteristic development. In the medium term, it is necessary to accelerate the promotion of industrial digitization. Driven by “industrial brain + future factory”, relying on the digital empowerment platform, it will play the leading role of large enterprises and industry leaders. It is necessary to increase the efforts to “vacate the cage and replace the bird”. Continue to deepen the reform of “Heroes on the Average of Mu”, and make every effort to fight the four major battles of improving the quality of inefficient enterprises, revitalizing the stock space, remediation of inefficient land, and global land management, so as to create conditions and leave space for the development of new kinetic energy. In the long run, we must adhere to the chain thinking for investment promotion. Introduce chain-based enterprises, introduce upstream and downstream industries, and work hard to build, supplement, extend and strengthen the chain, and accelerate the breakthrough of the industrial chain from “zero” to “chain” and from “chain” to “group”. promote. It is necessary to strengthen the ecology of enterprise development. Focus on creating a first-class business environment that is “inclusive, open and inclusive”; speed up the construction of supporting facilities such as transportation, education, and medical care, and continuously improve the quality level; strengthen the service awareness of “shop second”, and strive to create a “pro-business, business-friendly, business-friendly” Good atmosphere; strengthen the study of new trends, new models and new business forms of economic development, and further improve economic work literacy. It is necessary to improve the position, take advantage of the situation, and make every effort to build an airport economic industrial cluster.

At the meeting, the leaders of the meeting made comments. The heads of relevant departments reported on the problems in their respective fields, the trend of the situation and the work ideas for the second half of the year.