[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 14, 2022]On October 13, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with the President of Kazakhstan and attended the sixth CICA summit. He said that the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will implement Xi Jinping Thought, establish the core position of Xi Jinping, and establish the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought.

Wang Qishan did not forget to show his loyalty during his foreign visit?

The CCP media Xinhua News Agency reported on October 13 that Kazakh President Tokayev met with Wang Qishan in Astana. Wang conveyed Xi Jinping’s greetings and mentioned the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Wang Qishan said that the conference will fully implement Xi Jinping Thought and deploy China‘s goals and tasks for the next five years or more.

He also said that the achievements made in the past ten years lie in establishing Xi Jinping’s core position in the whole party and establishing the guiding position of Xi’s thought. They will comprehend the “two establishments” more deeply and realize the “two maintenances” more consciously.

On the same day, Wang Qishan attended the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and delivered a speech. The last CICA summit was held in Dushanbe, Tajik, in 2019, when Xi Jinping attended in person.

Wang Qishan visited abroad before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and he did not forget to show his loyalty to Xi Jinping, which attracted the attention of the outside world. Earlier, Wang Qishan wore a mask when attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, which was also accused of showing loyalty to Xi.

At the funeral of the British Queen at the end of September this year, only Wang Qishan and his entourage wore white masks among the dignitaries of various countries, which seemed out of tune with the people around them. Hu Ping, a current affairs commentator, believes that Wang Qishan’s wearing a mask is purely pretentious. He must be the best vaccine he has ever vaccinated. He also knows that he does not need to wear a mask to attend the Queen’s funeral, but to keep up with Xi Jinping’s domestic developments in China Agreed, that’s why I wear a mask.

Current affairs commentator Yokogawa also said that Wang Qishan wore a mask for Xi Jinping to show his support for Xi Jinping’s zero policy and his loyalty to Xi Jinping. Some people say that this Queen’s funeral is a disguised announcement of the end of the global epidemic, and the wearing of masks by Wang Qishan and his party is also symbolic. When the world ends, China does not end. This has nothing to do with viruses.

Nikkei: Wang Qishan may be absent from the 20th Congress

Wang Qishan made a surprise visit before the 20th National Congress, and the outside world speculated that he might be absent from the 20th National Congress.

“Nihon Keizai Shimbun” reported that even if mainland leaders visit overseas, they must be quarantined for about 10 days after returning to China. If Wang Qishan returns to Beijing from Kazakhstan, it will take about 24 days to lift the quarantine. May not be able to attend the 20th Congress.

74-year-old Wang Qishan is expected to step down next year. A Hong Kong “Ming Pao” commentary said, who is Wang’s successor? Whether the future vice-chairman will be a member of the Politburo or maintain his status as an outsider will affect the personnel positions of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Current affairs commentator Yue Shan told NTDTV that Wang Qishan will be over 74 in March next year, and he is unlikely to renew his post. Who will replace Wang Qishan? If the Wang Qishan model continues, and a current Politburo Standing Committee member and member become Xi’s deputy after being dismissed from party affairs, then Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Han Zheng, and Liu He are all possible, but Han Zheng has a Jiang faction background, and Li Keqiang may have had enough and may choose to withdraw altogether.

The delicate relationship between Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan

Wang Qishan served as secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection during Xi’s first term, leading the anti-corruption “fighting tigers”, winning many senior officials of the Jiang faction, and making great contributions. However, at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Wang Qishan stepped down and was transferred to the idle position of vice chairman.

Afterwards, many of Wang Qishan’s former members were investigated, and a Chinese businessman who was closely related to him, Ren Zhiqiang, was also severely sentenced. The outside world once speculated that Wang Qishan might be in a bad situation.

On September 6 this year, the American magazine Foreign Affairs published an article written by Cai Xia, a former teacher of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, which talked about some details of the exchanges between Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan.

Cai Xia said that a former official in Beijing revealed that Wang Qishan, then one of the seven standing committee members and a long-time ally of Xi, had complained to friends that the relationship between Xi and other standing committee members was already a “monarch-subject relationship”.

In October 2020, Cai Xia said in an exclusive interview with Radio Free Asia that the relationship between Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan is very delicate. Wang’s prestige, qualifications and abilities are far higher than Xi’s. Won’t work with Wang again, but can’t let him go either.

Cai Xia said that in the CCP’s autocratic totalitarian system, Xi, as the “top leader”, must deal with all those who may threaten his status, but Xi himself cannot handle some complicated matters, so he must use Wang and prevent Wang from rebelling. “So I want to use you again, and I want to prevent you from turning against me. This is Xi’s mentality.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/responsible editor: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/10/14/a103551254.html