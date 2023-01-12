[The Epoch Times, January 12, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) On January 12, the news that Wang Sicong, the only son of former China’s richest man and chairman of Wanda Group Wang Jianlin, beat someone on the streets of Shanghai attracted the attention of the mainland Internet. According to the police, Wang Sicong and others requested administrative reconsideration, so the administrative detention was suspended. The police move sparked heated discussions among netizens.

On the 12th, many topics related to Wang Sicong appeared in hot searches on Weibo and Baidu in mainland China. The topic showed that Wang Moumou was fighting with someone. The Beijing News reported on the 12th that it was learned from authoritative sources that the assailant Wang Moumou was Wang Sicong, the son of Wanda Group Chairman Wang Jianlin.

The Jing’an branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau reported that at 4:40 a.m. on the 11th, someone was beaten at the entrance of a business building on West Nanjing Road. After investigation, Wang Moumou (male, 34 years old), Sun Moumou (male, 28 years old), Wei Moumou (male, 38 years old), Yu Moumou (male, 39 years old) and others mistakenly thought that they were on the side of the road Chen Moumou, who was waiting for the bus, took pictures of him, so he asked Chen Moumou not to take pictures, and the two sides had a quarrel. Subsequently, Wang Moumou and other 4 people beat Chen Moumou. According to judicial appraisal, Chen Moumou suffered a fracture to his left nasal bone and multiple contusions and contusions on his face, which was comprehensively assessed as a minor injury.

According to the report, Wang Moumou and Sun Moumou were administratively detained for 7 days and fined 500 yuan (RMB, the same below), and Wei Moumou and Yu Moumou were administratively detained for 5 days and fined 500 yuan. However, four people including Wang Moumou filed an administrative reconsideration of the administrative penalty imposed by the public security, so the administrative detention was suspended.

The incident sparked heated discussions on the Internet in mainland China.

“Can you not be detained if you have the right?” “The rich are different. They can think of filing an administrative reconsideration to delay their detention, and then find a relationship to find someone to settle it.” “What are the meanings of suspending detention, and this kind of operation ?”

Some netizens also said: “Understood next time, you can file for reconsideration first.” “If he is an ordinary person and has no money (money) ability, he still needs to be detained during the application for administrative reconsideration. There is a special reason for delaying detention during administrative reconsideration.” Conditional, while satisfying the conditions, those who still need to actually implement it will implement it according to the regulations. Therefore, ordinary people are incomparable with rich people.”

“Jimu News” reported that Wu Zhengping, a lawyer from Hubei Shouyi Law Firm, said that as the punished person, he has the right to apply for reconsideration to the public security organ. If the original punishment decision is upheld, administrative detention measures will be taken against the punished person. There are two situations in which the original punishment will be revoked: one is substantive, that is, whether the party concerned is wrong or not, and whether the relevant punishment is enough to implement; the other is procedural, that is, whether there are procedures in place in the process of administrative law enforcement, and the order and links of relevant procedures Whether there is a defect, if the procedure is wrong, the original penalty may also be revoked.

In April last year, Wang Sicong’s Weibo account and Chaohua were banned, and all his Weibo content was deleted. Zhang Dongwei, who was certified as a partner of Crowdfunding on Weibo, revealed on Weibo that Wang Sicong was banned not because he questioned Lianhua Qingwen and Yiling Pharmaceutical, but because he “insulted and attacked” the authorities’ epidemic prevention policies. Wang Sicong has been arrested by the police on suspicion of picking quarrels and provoking trouble. The authenticity of the news of the arrest could not be confirmed.

On April 5 last year, Wang Sicong @CCTV News asked it to delete the fake news about “US new crown data”. On April 13, Wang Sicong reposted the Weibo published by the “Bedtime News Editorial Department”, questioning that “Lianhua Qingwen was recommended by the World Health Organization” was taken out of context and used to hype. He questioned: “The WHO ‘recommended’ Lianhuaqing Wen, who told you?” He also said that the China Securities Regulatory Commission should strictly investigate “Yiling Pharmaceutical”.

Responsible Editor: Lin Congwen#